NASCAR Fight: Harrison Burton And Noah Gragson Throw Punches After Race At Kentucky; Watch

"NASCAR fight" was the buzz on social media after Friday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway was overshadowed by a brawl between Harrison Burton and Noah Gragson. The NASCAR fight between the two young racers was resultant of a collision between Noah Gragson's No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet and Harrison Burton's No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Take another look at the tussle between @HBurtonRacing and @NoahGragson after the finish at @KySpeedway. pic.twitter.com/ZSGbVWJ6ZC — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) July 11, 2020

NASCAR fight between Harrison Burton and Noah Gragson

With 13 laps to go in the 200-lap event, Gragson’s Chevrolet clipped the rear of Burton’s Toyota. The contact meant both racers hit the outside of the wall, leading to loss of momentum in the race. The aftermath of the racing event saw Burton, 19, and Gragson, 21, discuss the incident before Burton pushed Gragson and a brawl ensued between the two.

Harrison Burton kept getting in the face of Noah Gragson as the conversation started heating up. The incident went out of hand when Burton pushed Gragson for a second time. The latter quickly retaliated by grabbing Burton by his neck. NASCAR officials soon stepped in to break up the fight. You can watch the NASCAR fight between Harrison Burton and Noah Gragson here:

NASCAR Xfinity fight video

“Just frustrated,” Harrison Burton told FS1 after the physical altercation. “That’s two times since we’ve come back after the COVID-19 pandemic on restarts. Same situation. We rallied all night to get our DEX Imaging Supra into fourth place, and then the 9 happens to start in third and - I don’t know forgets - what race track we’re at or what. But both times puts us in the fence. Charlotte (Motor Speedway) and now here."

.@HBurtonRacing talks about what happened after the checkers flew at @KySpeedway. pic.twitter.com/cmDqZu9O37 — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) July 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Gragson refrained from commenting on the situation. "We’re all racing hard,” Gragson said. “I mean, us teammates are beating and banging for the finishes at the end. I don’t really have a comment," he said.

Nascar Xfinity results

Austin Cindric, 21, swept back-to-back racing events in Kentucky to become the first driver to win back-to-back races in two days in the Xfinity Series. Cindric beat Chase Briscoe (2nd) and Justin Haley (3rd) to win his career fourth Xfinity Series racing event. Harrison Burton finished the race in 12th place while Noah Gragson finished seventh.

(Image Credits: NASCAR Twitter Handle)