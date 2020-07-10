NASCAR Or NFS Underground? Racing Company To Bring Back Underglow For All-Star Race

In an NFS Underground-like move, the NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will feature underglow lighting beneath their machines. The NASCAR underglow rule was one of the many changes announced ahead of the July 15 race, adding a special flair to the event. The NASCAR All-Star race will feature the introduction of the 'choose rule'; drivers must choose in what lane they want to restart on.

NASCAR underglow: NASCAR cars to have NFS Underground-like underglow lights

In one of the many major changes announced by the racing company, the All-Star race will see the return of underglow lights under NASCAR cars. The underglow lights were first used by Chip Ganassi Racing at Nashville during Champion’s Week 2019 and NASCAR's latest statement reiterates that they are catching up on the NFS underground underglow game. NFS Underground was one of Electronic Arts' greatest hits and featured vehicles associated with the import scene, where players could customise their cars with wide-body kits, vinyl, stickers and of course, underglow lighting. The NASCAR underglow rule will apply only for those cars who automatically qualified for the event.

A now removed post on @NASCARonReddit shows a NASCAR Cup car with underglow or under body lights. After checking with multiple sources, the illustration appears to be legitimate so it looks like there will be underglow lighting for the Cup cars at the All-Star race. https://t.co/hUNsbCGy4a — Bozi Tatarevic (@hoonable) July 9, 2020

The NASCAR underglow lighting could see different teams use different colours like Ford will be blue, Chevy will be amber, and Toyota will be red. Bozi Tatarevic, who first posted a thread on Twitter regarding this development, added that the underglow lighting won't add to the weight of the car, with NASCAR using conventional lightweight LED strips, so the total added weight will be less than six ounces. The NASCAR underglow strips will also be secured by four inches of foil tape. With the NASCAR All-Star race being held later in the day at the Bristol Motor Speedway, the underglow lighting is likely to add more colour to the event.

NASCAR All-Star Race to have 'choose rule'

NASCAR won't have an actual cone on the track for the all-star race. It will be a designated point on the track where they choose what lane they will restart. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 1, 2020

The All-Star race provides NASCAR with the perfect platform to experiment with rules and the racing company announced the implementation of a 'choose rule' for the event. According to NASCAR's official website, 'When drivers approach a designated spot on the track, they must commit to the inside or outside lane for the restart. Failure to make a clear choice or changing lanes after the designated spot will result in a tail-of-the-field penalty.' The drivers are single file after pit stops, and a lap or two before the restart, there is a spot on the track (either a line or a cone) where the drivers must choose in what lane they want to restart. The All-Star race will also see teams utilise a new paint scheme concept, which will see the car’s side-door numbers backwards on the vehicle toward the rear wheel.

(Image Credit: Chip Ganassi Racing Twitter)