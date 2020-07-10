Bubba Wallace Hits Back At Trump; Says He Should Worry About Other Matters Than NASCAR

US President Donald Trump and Bubba Wallace have been embroiled in a war of words on social media in recent weeks and the NASCAR driver has now hit out at Trump suggesting that the US President should be worried about other matters. Bubba Wallace has been at the forefront of NASCAR's support of the Black Lives Matter movement, much to the bother of Donald Trump. The US President had previously hit out at the 26-year-old, asking him to apologise for the noose incident.

Bubba Wallace slams Donald Trump; claims he should focus on things other than NASCAR

Speaking to guest host Anthony Anderson on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Bubba Wallace weighed in on Donald Trump's comments and the support he has received from the NASCAR community. The 26-year-old, speaking on the Trump and Wallace row, said that he felt there are a lot more things going on in the world that Trump should be worried about. Wallace further hit out at the US President for getting his facts wrong and claimed that it is hard to make people understand. Bubba Wallace took a dig at Donald Trump and said that to be late to the party is one thing and to be wrong regarding factual information is another and cited that facts have been on the table for the past two weeks. The 26-year-old said that the 'great' NASCAR drivers and officials continue to stand by him and it is the only thing Donald Trump got right in his tweet.

Guest Host @AnthonyAnderson talks with @BubbaWallace about Trump attacking him on Twitter, the noose that was found in his garage, and the love he has gotten from the @NASCAR community... pic.twitter.com/121rGyC7Tv — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) July 8, 2020

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace has been in the news over the past month after a noose was found in his garage at the Talladega Superspeedway. The FBI and NASCAR conducted an investigation which revealed that the noose actually a knot tied to act as door rope, and had been in the garage since last year. While the 26-year-old did not buy into the investigation, he was relieved that no hate crime toward him had been intended. Donald Trump hit out at the NASCAR star on Twitter, asking whether Bubba Wallace had apologised to all the NASCAR officials and drivers who stood by him during the noose hoax.

Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

He further hit out at the 26-year-old for his movement which led to the ban of the Confederate Flag, and the US President accused him of causing the worst drop in NASCAR ratings. In response, Bubba Wallace responded with a positive statement on Twitter, asking the generation that is following his footsteps to be prepared for trials and tribulations. The NASCAR star wrote that "the world will keep testing you and will try to knock you off your pedestal". He encouraged his followers to keep their heads high and walk proudly on the path they have chosen. Incidentally, Donald Trump's rating drop claim came back to bite him after NBC Sports reported that the NASCAR Brickyard 400 series race event held this past weekend saw a 46 percent spike in viewership compared to the same event held last year. The ratings were also up by 21 percent as compared to Daytona 2019.

To the next generation and little ones following my foot steps..#LoveWins pic.twitter.com/tVaV3pkdLe — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 6, 2020

