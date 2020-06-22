NASCAR Statement Reveals A Noose Was Found In Bubba Wallace's Team's Garage Stall

Earlier this week, NASCAR revealed that a noose was found in Bubba Wallace's team's garage at Talladega Superspeedway. The Bubba Wallace noose raises further questions with NASCAR allowing only essential personnel in the infield amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Wallace, who is the only black driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, has been vocal in the fight against racism that is now raging across the globe. The 26-year-old released a statement following the Bubba Wallace noose incident.

NASCAR statement on a noose in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace: #nascar pic.twitter.com/rhBpywQ288 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 22, 2020

Bubba Wallace Talladega: NASCAR releases statement after Bubba Wallace noose in team's garage

In a powerful statement condemning racism, NASCAR revealed that a noose was found in Bubba Wallace's team's garage stall and have launched an investigation into the matter. The NASCAR statement said that the Bubba Wallace noose incident has left them "angry and outraged", and they will continue to fight the rampant racism in the sport. The statement also asserted that Bubba Wallace noose incident will only make NASCAR's resolve stronger to make the sport welcoming for all. Bubba Wallace himself released a statement on Twitter, voicing that this 'despicable act of racism' serves as a reminder of how the fight against racism has to be persistent.

Wallace added that he was overwhelmed by the support received from NASCAR and has lauded the commitment of everyone involved in driving a real change for accepting and welcoming everyone. He added that the Bubba Wallace noose incident will not change his stance on racism and he'll continue to stand for what he believes in. Bubba Wallace's statement saw NBA star LeBron James offer his support to the NASCAR driver. The Los Angeles Lakers star has been an outspoken supporter of the anti-racism protests himself and threw his weight behind Bubba Wallace. LeBron James asserted that he is proud of Wallace's efforts to fight racism. James further added that he stands beside the 26-year-old, and will continue taking a stand against racism.

Sickening! @BubbaWallace my brother! Know you don’t stand alone! I’m right here with you as well as every other athlete. I just want to continue to say how proud I am of you for continuing to take a stand for change here in America and sports! @NASCAR I salute you as well! 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 https://t.co/1TwkjVHai5 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 22, 2020

Bubba Wallace noose: NASCAR race postponed

The Cup Series race at Talladega was originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon but inclement weather saw the NASCAR race postponed until Monday (Tuesday IST). The Talladega race is the first race post the lockdown which will allow fans to watch the race live from the stands, with a maximum of 5,000 fans permitted. Despite the weather concerns, NASCAR ventured to push the race at Talladega Superspeedway for Sunday, using Air Titans in an effort to dry the track before ultimately making the decision to postpone the race. While severe weather conditions saw the NASCAR race postponed to another day, fans can still enter the Talladega Superspeedway with their original ticket.

(Image Credit: Bubba Wallace Instagram)