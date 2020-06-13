LeBron James Clowns Ray Ciccarelli After Driver Quits NASCAR Over Confederate Flag Ban

As a result of ongoing protests in the USA which began after George Floyd's death on May 25, NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from their races and venues on Wednesday. The issue regarding the flag, which has been spotted at NASCAR venues for 70 years, was raised by their only black driver Bubba Wallace, who said it has 'no place' in the sport. After NASCAR banned the flag, Ray Ciccarelli stated that he would quit due to the ban.

LeBron James reacts to Ray Ciccarelli quitting over the Confederate flag ban

(Image source: LeBron James Instagram)

After Ray Ciccarelli said he would quit because NASCAR banned the Confederate flag, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared an Instagram story where he called out the NASCAR driver. James addressed Ciccarelli directly, waving him goodbye and saying that NASCAR probably will not miss him. James had previously responded to NASCAR's tweet about Bubba Wallace's stand for the Black Lives Matter movement, voicing his support for the Alabama native's initiative.

LeBron James supports Bubba Wallace's initiative for the Black Lives Matter movement

NASCAR Confederate flag ban statement

Ray Ciccarelli's stand on the Confederate flag ban

Ciccarelli announced that he would quit over NASCAR banning the flag via a post on his Facebook page. He termed their decision as 'political BS' and even said he does not support kneeling during the national anthem. He wrote, "Well its been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction Nascar is headed we will not participate after 2020 season is over". He further added that he was not the one who cared about the flag, but other people do but that does not make them 'a racist'. He even sad he was unwilling to spend the money they 'are to participate in any political BS'.

Apart from James, many users criticized Ciccarelli's statement. They were glad he was leaving with regards to the views he believed in and pointed out that the driver never won any race during his career. Ciccarelli's Twitter account is currently deactivated.

People react to Ciccarelli quitting NASCAR over the Confederate flag ban

A moment of silence as #NASCAR mourns the loss of racin' redneck Ray Ciccarelli, who is going to take his Confederate flag, Hurt Feelings and zero wins and no poles in 18 races and go home to mama — George Diaz (@georgediaz) June 11, 2020

My google has struggled to find evidence of the Ciccarelli's involvement in the American Civil War. https://t.co/ZxCnZES1oF — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) June 11, 2020

0 wins he should’ve been quit https://t.co/XLpAK1eUcO — 7âƒ£ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) June 11, 2020

(Image source: AP, NBA, @kingjames official Instagram)