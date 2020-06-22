NASCAR Postponed? Talladega Race Sees Plane Flying 'banned' Confederate Flag

The Confederate flag NASCAR ban has created stirred controversy since the official announcement of banning the flag was announced earlier this month. NASCAR's anti-racism stand, lead by 26-year-old Bubba Wallace, has not been well received within the fan base and the community, with the NASCAR Talladega race featuring a plane with a Confederate flag and 'Defund NASCAR' banner flying over the NASCAR Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.

The Confederate flag NASCAR ban was announced after Bubba Wallace and a host of other drivers campaigned against the presence of the controversial flag at the race. Many consider the flag as a symbol of racism and slavery and came in the wake of George Floyd's death, a 'black' man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck while being apprehended. His death has resulted in a wave of anti-racism protests across the globe and has garnered support for the removal of Confederate symbols throughout the United States.

The Confederate Flag NASCAR ban has witnessed a lot of criticism, with driver Ray Ciciarelli shockingly quitting the sport over a disagreement with NASCAR's decision. Ciciarelli was not alone after a group of people flew the Confederate flag over the NASCAR Talladega race, with the banner 'Defund NASCAR' following their support to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Another pickup truck with Confederate flags flying from the back tooled around NASCAR Talladega Speedway Boulevard. NASCAR has not declared how exactly it plans to stop fans from exhibiting the flag on track property, though none of the instances that happened on Sunday at Talladega, were inside the facility.

NASCAR postponed: Noose found near Bubba Wallace's team garage

NASCAR revealed that a noose was discovered in Bubba Wallace's team's garage stall and have begun an investigation into the incident. In a powerful statement condemning racism, NASCAR said that the Bubba Wallace noose episode has left them "angry and outraged", and they will continue to fight the prevailing racism in the sport. The statement also affirmed that Bubba Wallace noose incident will only make NASCAR's resolve more potent to make the sport welcoming for all.

Bubba Wallace himself issued a statement on Twitter, voicing that this 'despicable act of racism' serves as a reminder of how the fight against racism has to be persistent.

NASCAR statement on a noose in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace: #nascar pic.twitter.com/rhBpywQ288 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 22, 2020

(Image Credit: Talladega Superspeedway Twitter)