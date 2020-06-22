What Happened To Bubba Wallace? Noose Found In NASCAR Driver's Garage Stall?

'What happened to Bubba Wallace?' is one of the most common questions on the lips of NASCAR fans after the racing company said a noose was found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega on Sunday night. Bubba Wallace is the only African-American full-time driver in NASCAR. The 26-year-old has been an advocate for equal rights of the minority communities in the United States and recently used his NASCAR platform to voice his support for the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. Wallace was also quite vocal demanding the ban of Confederate flags from NASCAR.

What happened to Bubba Wallace? What is a noose? NASCAR investigation underway

A loop with a running knot, a noose is commonly used to trap animals or to hang people. A NASCAR investigation has been opened into the issue after a noose, which could potentially be a death threat or a foul message, was found in the Bubba Wallace garage. "Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team," NASCAR said in their statement released late on Sunday. "We are angry and outraged and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport."

NASCAR statement on a noose in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace: #nascar pic.twitter.com/rhBpywQ288 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 22, 2020

NASCAR further emphasised on their message that there no place for racism in the sport. It said the foul act has strengthened their resolve to make the sport "open" for all.

What happened to Bubba Wallace? Bubba Wallace noose

The 26-year-old racer was quick to social media to share his thoughts on the incident. "Today’s despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism,” Bubba Wallace wrote. “Over the last several weeks I have been overwhelmed by the support from people across the NASCAR industry including other drivers and team members in the garage. Together our sport has made a commitment to driving real change and championing a community that is accepting and welcoming of everyone."

Wallace, who is also a native of Alabama, further added that the organisation will not be deterred by the odious actions by someone trying to spread hatred. Wallace says such negativity will not break him and he will continue to speak up against social injustices in the country. "I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in," he added. Bubba Wallace wore a black T-shirt with the words "I Can't Breathe" during the race on June 8. He then used an all-black 'Black Lives Matter' car during the event on June 11.

What happened to Bubba Wallace? Bubba Wallace noose investigation

The race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama was supposed to take place on Sunday. However, it was postponed to Monday, 3 PM ET, due to bad weather conditions. Per reports, the infield area at the Talladega Superspeedway was not open to the 5,000 fans, who were allowed to attend the event. This means the No. 43 Bubba Wallace garage, which was in the restricted area, could have only been accessed by someone with NASCAR credentials at the race.

A section of fans was massively after NASCAR banned the use of Confederate flags during their events. The past few days before the race in Alabama, which has its own history with racism, saw protesters flying the Confederate flag outside the entrance to the speedway. A plane bearing the flag with the words 'Defund NASCAR' also flew over the track on Sunday.

A caravan of Confederate flags right outside the entrance to Talladega (sent by a friend) pic.twitter.com/UA23yJaHd7 — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) June 21, 2020

(Image Credits: AP)