Nate Diaz Has A Major Compliment For Bitter UFC Rival Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have been trading insults ever since the two first fought each other in March 2016. This only got worse as the two were headed for their second encounter the same year which went beyond expletives and involved throwing bottles at one another during a press conference in Las Vegas. Now, despite the venom Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor have been spitting at each other throughout their unforgettable rivalry, the two fighters seemingly have gone from being bitter rivals to respecting each other.

Nate Diaz praised Conor McGregor ahead of his fight against Jorge Masvidal

This was evident as the Stockholm native had praised Conor McGregor prior to his brawl against Jorge Masvidal in November. Speaking of his former rival, Nate Diaz mentioned that the Conor McGregor understands the fight game. Something Nate realised when he fought the Irishman for the first time in the cage. Nate also added that the fight game is gradually transforming into a sport and when one sticks around, still winning in the game and getting hold of the mic, people cannot help but acknowledge and agree because the fighter just proved it on a stage.

“It’s all the real truth of the game, and the truth shall set you free,” said Nate Diaz.

Conor McGregor had also opened up on his equation with Nate Diaz after their last encounter at UFC 242 where the Irishman stated he harbours no hatred for his opponent. Both Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz hold wins over the other. A trilogy match has been teased by the fighters on numerous occasions, though it never materialised. As for right now, Conor McGregor is rumoured to take on Donald Cerrone in his return fight early next year, while Diaz's future in the sport remains uncertain.

