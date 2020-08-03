Navy SEALs Use 'Colin Kaepernick Stand-in' To Demonstrate K-9 Dog Attack: Watch

The US Navy SEALs department have come under investigation following some shocking videos that showed a man dressed in Colin Kaepernick’s San Franciso 49ers jersey being attacked by K-9 dogs. The videos were initially released in January last year during a Navy SEAL Museum fundraiser but went viral over the weekend. Upon conclusion of all the demonstrations, the dogs were pulled off the man, who is then heard saying, “Oh man, now I will stand.”

Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce used “Colin Kaepernick stand-in" for K-9 demonstration at fundraiser last year #BecauseFlorida https://t.co/COHFCeJ3GN pic.twitter.com/EpcELHxrSe — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) August 2, 2020

Navy SEAL Museum event: Navy SEAL dog attack on man with Colin Kaepernick jersey

The shocking footage of a man wearing Colin Kaepernick's jersey during a Navy SEAL Museum event last year has gone viral on social media. In the first video, the man, identified as Josh, is seen wearing protective gear and a Colin Kaepernick jersey on top of it all. Josh is then attacked by four K-9 dogs in a demonstration for onlookers gathered at the event. One at a time, the four dogs are unleashed as they grab onto Josh's gear, mauling his arm.

In another video, after “Navy SEALs and Navy SEAL dogs take down Colin Kaepernick for not standing during National Anthem,” he moans something like, "Oh man, I will stand” #BecauseFlorida https://t.co/uZ3ervZguB pic.twitter.com/6vi1uCGIt5 — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) August 2, 2020

In the second video, another K-9 dog is seen attacking Josh while he's laying on the floor, still wearing the protective gear and Colin Kaepernick's jersey. Finally, once the dog is released off Josh and the military exercise is complete, he can be heard saying, "Oh man, now I will stand". Laughter ensured from the crowd, possibly mocking Colin Kaepernick's decision to kneel during the national anthem.

Navy SEAL Colin Kaepernick jersey investigation

The 'Navy SEAL Colin Kapernick jersey' video drew plenty of harsh comments from social media users over the weekend. On Sunday, the US Navy released a statement highlighting that they've launched a full investigation into the matter. The Navy SEALs also condemned the incident and believed that none of those performing the acts was on active duty.

Colin Kaepernick first started kneeling during the national anthem in back in 2016 when he was with the San Francisco 49ers. The 32-year-old played as a quarterback for the 49ers from 2011 to 2016 but was axed after his silent protests against racial injustice in the country. However, over the past few months, a number of athletes in the MLB, MLS and NBA have opted to kneel during the Star-Spangled Banner, backing Kaepernick's initial gesture.

Image Credits - Billy Corbern Twitter