Neeraj Chopra Shares His Simple 2-step Solution To Say Goodbye To Stress

India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra has been bombarded with a packed schedule ever since he clinched India's first Gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. From interviews to advertisements to TV show appearances, the Tokyo Olympic sensation has been busy reaching people across various mediums after his Olympic feat. On Tuesday, the star javelin thrower shared his mantra of relieving stress and tension which only involves two simple steps.

Taking to Twitter, Neeraj Chopra posted a picture of himself enjoying the desi combination of roti-chai writing, "Eat roti, drink tea, say bye to tension." The image, seemingly a throwback, saw Chopra sporting his infamous long hair against a foggy backdrop of the winter season. The Olympic player wore an oversized red jersey and a beanie to beat the cold as he held onto his roti in one hand and a glass of tea in another.

Neeraj Chopra in Olympics

It's been more than a month since India won the gold medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw finals during the Tokyo Olympics 2020- its first-ever Gold in athletics. India has previously won only two silver medals in the Olympic track and field by Norman Pritchard in the 200m and the 200m hurdles at the 1900 Paris Games. History was made by 23-old-athlete Neeraj Chopra who brought glory to the nation with his mammoth throw of 87.58 m. In the first round, Neeraj Chopra broke his qualification record with his throw reaching 87.03m high. His second throw was at 87.58m, and his third throw touched 76.79m. Chopra’s throw of 87.58 meters in his second attempt was enough for him to win the javelin title at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Earlier this month, Olympics.com took to their official Twitter account and posted a throwback video of Chopra and the moment that he etched his name in history. In the video, all the important moments from Chopra’s Olympics journey including his throw of 87.58 meters, followed by the medal ceremony were merged into a hair-raising montage with the national anthem playing in the background.