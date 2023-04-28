The ongoing wrestlers protest has gained traction from across the different sporting fields and various esteemed athletes are coming in to express their say on the movement that is going on against the WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. While top wrestlers, like Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, etc. are active members of the protest, other members of the sports fraternity have been contributing to the protest through different mediums. The recent addition in the list is none other than the Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra.

Neeraj Chopra took to Twitter to give his say on the ongoing protest and considering what the athlete has written it could be stated that the track and field great is distraught after witnessing the state of the wrestlers. "It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud." Writes Neeraj Chopra. Here's his complete statement.

The wrestlers, who include Olympics, Commonwealth and World Championships medal winners in Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, have been sitting in at Jantar Mantar in the heart of the national capital since last weekend.

"As athletes, we train hard every day to represent our country on the international stage. It is deeply concerning to see our athletes finding it necessary to protest on the streets regarding the allegations of harassment in the Indian wrestling administration," Bindra had tweeted.

Chopra, who is currently training in Antalya, Turkey and has his season-opening event in Doha Diamond League on May 6, has been getting compliments on social media since expressing his views on the issue.

Also backing the wrestlers is cricket legend Kapil Dev and six-time Winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan, among others.

WFI protest resumed on Sunday

The foremost wrestlers of India took the protest path over sexual harassment allegations against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday. Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and other wrestlers returned to the known site at Jantar Manta in Delhi demanding the government to reveal the findings of the probe panel set up to investigate the allegations heaped against Singh.

Sunday’s protest came as a resumption after January, when the wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya, had raised the issue but ended their three-day-long sit-in after talks with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, who had announced a five-member oversight committee, headed by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, to look into the allegations.

(With inputs from PTI)