Wrestlers Protest: Plea Seeking FIR Against WFI chief Brij Bhushan to be heard in SC today

The ongoing wrestlers protest is set to take a decisive turn today as the Supreme Court will act on the plea by seven wrestlers seeking registration of FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh. This comes after Tuesday's development when the top court noted that there are serious allegations that are contained in the petition by Wrestlers who have represented India. The Supreme Court also issued notice to Delhi Police pertaining to the plea filed by seven wrestlers.

Following the Tuesday's ruiling that guided the attention towards Friday i.e., today, the Wrestler's plea of registeration of FIR Against WFI chief Brij Bhushan to be heard in SC today.

VIDEO | "The Supreme Court read the complaints today and has issued notice to the Delhi Police, seeking their reply by this Friday," says Narender Hooda, lawyer of wrestlers, on plea seeking registration of FIR against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over alleged sexual harassment… pic.twitter.com/R1Y6E2i1Lg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 25, 2023

WFI protest resumed on Sunday

The foremost wrestlers of India took the protest path over sexual harassment allegations against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday. Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and other wrestlers returned to the known site at Jantar Manta in Delhi demanding the government to reveal the findings of the probe panel set up to investigate the allegations heaped against Singh.

Sunday’s protest came as a resumption after January, when the wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya, had raised the issue but ended their three-day-long sit-in after talks with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, who had announced a five-member oversight committee, headed by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, to look into the allegations.