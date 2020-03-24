New Zealand Backs Tokyo Olympics Postponement Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

New Zealand Olympic Committee has backed the postponement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic. New Zealand Olympic Committee CEO Kereyn Smith welcomed the feedback gathered in a New Zealand Athletes’ Commission survey and thanked athletes for their input.

“We support their position and will now share their views with the IOC as we advocate internationally on behalf of New Zealand athletes and sport. We reiterate the need for a swift decision,” said Smith in a statement.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold a phone call with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President at 4:30pm (IST) as calls for postponement of 2020 Tokyo Olympics grows stronger in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Abe will talk to Thomas Bach after the latter hinted at a possible postponement of the global event with rising cases of coronavirus across the world.

'Cancellation not the agenda'

On March 22, IOC’s executive board announced that the committee will step up its scenario planning for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The board emphasised that cancellation is not the agenda as it would not solve any of the problems or help anybody. However, it said that IOC will start detailed discussions to complete its assessment of the evolving health crisis worldwide and its impact on the Olympic Games, including the scenario of postponement.

Read: Japan's PM To Speak With IOC Chief Over Olympics Future Amid Coronavirus Crisis

After the board meeting, Bach wrote a letter to the global athlete community to provide them with an explanation of the IOC’s approach. Calling it an unprecedented crisis, IOC president said that they have made it their leading principle to safeguard the health of everyone involved and to contribute to containing the virus.

Read: Olympic Torch Relay: No Torch, No Torchbearers, No Public

Bach acknowledged the tremendous uncertainty around the global health crisis and said that it “rocks our nerves and raises or strengthens doubts about a positive future”. He added that the nobody at this moment can really make fully reliable statements about the duration of this fight against the virus.

Read: Hammerblow To Tokyo Olympics 2020? Germany Joins Delay Call After Australia & Canada

Read: Donald Trump Says Shinzo Abe Will Make 'proper Decision' On Tokyo Olympics