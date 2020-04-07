The Debate
NFL 2010s All-Decade Team Ft. Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown Released

other sports

The Pro Football Hall of Fame released the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team on Monday. Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, head coach Bill Belichick and 6 others made the team.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
nfl 2010s all-decade team

The NFL 2010s All-Decade Team was announced by the league on Monday consisting of 53 players and two coaches. As selected by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team had eight players unanimously selected to the team, one of them being former Patriots star Tom Brady. Along with Tom Brady, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, linebacker Von Miller, running back Adrian Peterson, offensive tackle Joe Thomas, kicker Justin Tucker, defensive end J.J. Watt and guard Marshal Yanda were selected to the team unanimously. 

Also Read | Tom Brady's Conversation With Bill Belichick "didn't End Well"; Fuels Exit Rumours

NFL 2010s All-Decade Team: Tom Brady, Bill Belichick dominate Patriots' inclusions

Eight players and one coach who represented Patriots made it to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. As mentioned earlier, Tom Brady makes it to the list with head coach Bill Belichick. The duo is joined by Rob Gronkowski, Logan Mankins, Stephen Gostkowski, Chandler Jones, Darrelle Revis, Cordarrelle Patterson and Antonio Brown. Notorious wide receiver Antonio Brown made his name in last decade for his stellar performances for Pittsburgh Steelers. Brown did play one game for the Patriots before being released after he was accused of sexual assault.

Buccaneers' new quarterback Tom Brady was arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the league last decade after he led the Patriots to three Super Bowl titles between 2010-2019. Tom Brady and former Houston Texans punter Shane Lechler are the only two players who made it to the All-Decade team of the 2000s and 2010s. 

Also Read | Tom Brady Hints At Unfinished Business As Bucs Star Explains Decision To Leave Patriots

NFL 2010s All-Decade Team: Offence

Wide Receivers - Antonio Brown, Larry Fitzgerald, Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones
Tight Ends - Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce
Offensive Tackles - Jason Peters, Tyron Smith, Joe Staley, Joe Thomas
Offensive Guards - Jahri Evans, Logan Mankins, Zack Martin, Marshal Yanda
Centers - Alex Mack, Maurkice Pouncey
Quarterbacks - Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers
Running Backs - Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Adrian Peterson
Flex - Darren Sproles

NFL 2010s All-Decade Team: Defence

Defensive Ends - Calais Campbell, Cameron Jordan, Julius Peppers, J.J. Watt
Defensive Tackles - Geno Atkins, Fletcher Cox, Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh
Linebackers - Chandler Jones, Luke Kuechly, Khalil Mack, Von Miller, Bobby Wagner, Patrick Willis
Cornerbacks - Patrick Peterson, Darrelle Revis, Richard Sherman
Safeties - Eric Berry, Earl Thomas, Eric Weddle
Defensive Backs - Chris Harris, Tyrann Mathieu

NFL 2010s All-Decade Team: Specialists

Punters - Johnny Hekker, Shane Lechler
Kickers - Stephen Gostkowski, Justin Tucker
Punt Returners - Tyreek Hill, Darren Sproles
Kickoff Returners - Devin Hester, Cordarrelle Patterson

NFL 2010s All-Decade Team: Coaches

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Seatle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll

Also Read | LA Rams Hope To Run Ball By Committee Without Todd Gurley

NFL 2010s All-Decade Team

Also Read | Bill Belichick Reveals An Interesting Anecdote About Rob Gronkowski's Pre-draft Visit

First Published:
COMMENT
