NFL 2010s All-Decade Team Ft. Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown Released

The NFL 2010s All-Decade Team was announced by the league on Monday consisting of 53 players and two coaches. As selected by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team had eight players unanimously selected to the team, one of them being former Patriots star Tom Brady. Along with Tom Brady, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, linebacker Von Miller, running back Adrian Peterson, offensive tackle Joe Thomas, kicker Justin Tucker, defensive end J.J. Watt and guard Marshal Yanda were selected to the team unanimously.
The 2010s All-Decade Team features 53 players that all left their mark on the NFL from 2010-2019.— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) April 6, 2020
Only 8 of those 53 were unanimous selections.@TomBrady | @AdrianPeterson | @joethomas73 | @JJWatt | @AaronDonald97 | @VonMiller | @jtuck9#2010sAllDecadeTeam pic.twitter.com/rzmOO4rDcE
Eight players and one coach who represented Patriots made it to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. As mentioned earlier, Tom Brady makes it to the list with head coach Bill Belichick. The duo is joined by Rob Gronkowski, Logan Mankins, Stephen Gostkowski, Chandler Jones, Darrelle Revis, Cordarrelle Patterson and Antonio Brown. Notorious wide receiver Antonio Brown made his name in last decade for his stellar performances for Pittsburgh Steelers. Brown did play one game for the Patriots before being released after he was accused of sexual assault.
Buccaneers' new quarterback Tom Brady was arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the league last decade after he led the Patriots to three Super Bowl titles between 2010-2019. Tom Brady and former Houston Texans punter Shane Lechler are the only two players who made it to the All-Decade team of the 2000s and 2010s.
Wide Receivers - Antonio Brown, Larry Fitzgerald, Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones
Tight Ends - Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce
Offensive Tackles - Jason Peters, Tyron Smith, Joe Staley, Joe Thomas
Offensive Guards - Jahri Evans, Logan Mankins, Zack Martin, Marshal Yanda
Centers - Alex Mack, Maurkice Pouncey
Quarterbacks - Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers
Running Backs - Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Adrian Peterson
Flex - Darren Sproles
Defensive Ends - Calais Campbell, Cameron Jordan, Julius Peppers, J.J. Watt
Defensive Tackles - Geno Atkins, Fletcher Cox, Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh
Linebackers - Chandler Jones, Luke Kuechly, Khalil Mack, Von Miller, Bobby Wagner, Patrick Willis
Cornerbacks - Patrick Peterson, Darrelle Revis, Richard Sherman
Safeties - Eric Berry, Earl Thomas, Eric Weddle
Defensive Backs - Chris Harris, Tyrann Mathieu
Punters - Johnny Hekker, Shane Lechler
Kickers - Stephen Gostkowski, Justin Tucker
Punt Returners - Tyreek Hill, Darren Sproles
Kickoff Returners - Devin Hester, Cordarrelle Patterson
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Seatle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll
