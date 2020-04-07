NFL 2010s All-Decade Team Ft. Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown Released

The NFL 2010s All-Decade Team was announced by the league on Monday consisting of 53 players and two coaches. As selected by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team had eight players unanimously selected to the team, one of them being former Patriots star Tom Brady. Along with Tom Brady, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, linebacker Von Miller, running back Adrian Peterson, offensive tackle Joe Thomas, kicker Justin Tucker, defensive end J.J. Watt and guard Marshal Yanda were selected to the team unanimously.

NFL 2010s All-Decade Team: Tom Brady, Bill Belichick dominate Patriots' inclusions

Eight players and one coach who represented Patriots made it to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. As mentioned earlier, Tom Brady makes it to the list with head coach Bill Belichick. The duo is joined by Rob Gronkowski, Logan Mankins, Stephen Gostkowski, Chandler Jones, Darrelle Revis, Cordarrelle Patterson and Antonio Brown. Notorious wide receiver Antonio Brown made his name in last decade for his stellar performances for Pittsburgh Steelers. Brown did play one game for the Patriots before being released after he was accused of sexual assault.

Buccaneers' new quarterback Tom Brady was arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the league last decade after he led the Patriots to three Super Bowl titles between 2010-2019. Tom Brady and former Houston Texans punter Shane Lechler are the only two players who made it to the All-Decade team of the 2000s and 2010s.

NFL 2010s All-Decade Team: Offence

Wide Receivers - Antonio Brown, Larry Fitzgerald, Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones

Tight Ends - Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce

Offensive Tackles - Jason Peters, Tyron Smith, Joe Staley, Joe Thomas

Offensive Guards - Jahri Evans, Logan Mankins, Zack Martin, Marshal Yanda

Centers - Alex Mack, Maurkice Pouncey

Quarterbacks - Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

Running Backs - Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Adrian Peterson

Flex - Darren Sproles

NFL 2010s All-Decade Team: Defence

Defensive Ends - Calais Campbell, Cameron Jordan, Julius Peppers, J.J. Watt

Defensive Tackles - Geno Atkins, Fletcher Cox, Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh

Linebackers - Chandler Jones, Luke Kuechly, Khalil Mack, Von Miller, Bobby Wagner, Patrick Willis

Cornerbacks - Patrick Peterson, Darrelle Revis, Richard Sherman

Safeties - Eric Berry, Earl Thomas, Eric Weddle

Defensive Backs - Chris Harris, Tyrann Mathieu

NFL 2010s All-Decade Team: Specialists

Punters - Johnny Hekker, Shane Lechler

Kickers - Stephen Gostkowski, Justin Tucker

Punt Returners - Tyreek Hill, Darren Sproles

Kickoff Returners - Devin Hester, Cordarrelle Patterson

NFL 2010s All-Decade Team: Coaches

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Seatle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll

