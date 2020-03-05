Tom Brady's Conversation With Bill Belichick "didn't End Well"; Fuels Exit Rumours

When was the last time the New England Patriots were in the market for a starting quarterback? The Patriots had Drew Bledsoe leading their offence from 1993 to 2000. Then Tom Brady came to the Gillette Stadium to kickstart a new era of dominance for the Patriots. Since then, however, the Patriots have been absent from the quarterback conversation right up until after the 2019 season. For the first time in 20 years, therefore, the Patriots face the prospect of going into an NFL season without future Hall of Famer Tom Brady on their roster.

NFL trade rumours: Brady Belichick phone call reportedly didn’t end well

A number of reasons were thrown up regarding the Tom Brady decision in the offseason. Some reports indicated Tom Brady wanted Bill Belichick and the Patriots to add some quality in the wide receiver positions before getting him to commit for another season. Other reports indicated that after years of compromising on the guaranteed amount on his contract, Tom Brady would now be looking for a blowout payout, so to speak.

Brady and Bill spoke recently and the tone was “business as usual”, per @AdamSchefter. https://t.co/Yb6WWnlCHr — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 4, 2020

It now appears that while the odds were slashed on Tom Brady staying with the Patriots, that may not come to transpire this year. According to Bleacher Report, Tom Brady reportedly had a conversation with Bill Belichick. The conversation, however, did not quite go according to plan for the Patriots.

NFL trade rumours: Is Tom Brady going to the 49ers? Raiders move likely if Tom Brady quits Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders have been among the franchises closely linked with Tom Brady since the Patriots’ exit from the playoffs last season. The Raiders have a more than a decent offensive line, one that produced the sixth-lowest sack rate last year. In addition to a well-rounded offence that would support Tom Brady a tad better than the Patriots at the moment, Raiders coach Jon Gruden has also displayed an affinity for veteran quarterbacks. Add to this the fact that there is no state income tax in Las Vegas and a move for Tom Brady does not quite seem too fantastical for the Raiders.

