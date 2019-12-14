Bill Belichick Reveals An Interesting Anecdote About Rob Gronkowski's Pre-draft Visit

Rob Gronkowski was drafted by the New England Patriots in the 2010 NFL Draft. The three-time Super Bowl champions had an illustrious career with the Patriots. However, after recent revelations by Patriots' head coach Bill Belichick, the fact that Rob Gronkowski was drafted by the Patriots seems like a miracle.

Bill Belichick reveals what condition Rob Gronkowski was in during pre-draft visit

While the various coaches in the NFL carry out a pre-draft visit to determine if a player's character fits in with the existing squad, it seems Rob Gronkowski held the pre-draft visit in little esteem. Bill Belichick spoke on the NFL Network's NFL 100 All-Time Team about his experience with Rob Gronkowski nine years ago.

“He came up on his predraft visit, had a bad visit. We put him in a room, came back and he was asleep on the floor. Didn’t make a very good impression. . . . Like, oh, boy.”

Bill Belichick tells the story of how the Patriots drafted Rob Gronkowski, with an interesting pre-draft visit.

Now many would have backed Rob Gronkowski to be one of the best tight ends in the NFL. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, however, has a reputation for having an eye for talent. It's safe to say, therefore, that Bill Belichick's decision to snap up Rob Gronkowski has more than paid off.

Rob Gronkowski had a glorious career with the Patriots. The four-time First-Team All-Pro helped the Patriots to three Super Bowls during his nine years with the Patriots. He then decided to retire after last season.

Rob Gronkowski is one of the five tight ends selected to the NFL100 All-Time Team!



🏆 3x Super Bowl Champion

🏆 12 postseason TDs (most by TE, T-2nd all-time)

🏆 Single-season receiving TDs by TE record (17 in 2011)

🏆 79 receiving TDs (3rd among TEs)

🏆 4x First-Team All-Pro pic.twitter.com/BNE80igvb6 — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2019

In recent weeks, however, Bill Belichick has had his work cut out for him and the Patriots. The Patriots suffered back-to-back losses against the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs in the last couple of weeks. They have also been dragged into a repeat of the 'Spygate' incident from 2007. However, with the Patriots slated to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the Patriots could very well snap their losing streak in the NFL.