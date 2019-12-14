The Debate
Bill Belichick Reveals An Interesting Anecdote About Rob Gronkowski's Pre-draft Visit

other sports

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke on the NFL Network's NFL 100 All-Time Team. He also revealed that Rob Gronkowski fell asleep during a pre-draft visit.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bill Belichick

Rob Gronkowski was drafted by the New England Patriots in the 2010 NFL Draft. The three-time Super Bowl champions had an illustrious career with the Patriots. However, after recent revelations by Patriots' head coach Bill Belichick, the fact that Rob Gronkowski was drafted by the Patriots seems like a miracle. 

Also Read | NFL Week 15 Predictions: Patriots, Cowboys Struggle To Continue?

Bill Belichick reveals what condition Rob Gronkowski was in during pre-draft visit

While the various coaches in the NFL carry out a pre-draft visit to determine if a player's character fits in with the existing squad, it seems Rob Gronkowski held the pre-draft visit in little esteem. Bill Belichick spoke on the NFL Network's NFL 100 All-Time Team about his experience with Rob Gronkowski nine years ago. 

Also Read | New York Jets Vs Baltimore Ravens Highlights: Lamar Jackson Steals The Show In 42-21 Win

 “He came up on his predraft visit, had a bad visit. We put him in a room, came back and he was asleep on the floor. Didn’t make a very good impression. . . . Like, oh, boy.”

Now many would have backed Rob Gronkowski to be one of the best tight ends in the NFL. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, however, has a reputation for having an eye for talent. It's safe to say, therefore, that Bill Belichick's decision to snap up Rob Gronkowski has more than paid off. 

Rob Gronkowski had a glorious career with the Patriots. The four-time First-Team All-Pro helped the Patriots to three Super Bowls during his nine years with the Patriots. He then decided to retire after last season. 

Also Read | Tom Brady Issues Challenge To Ravens QB Lamar Jackson With One Condition

In recent weeks, however, Bill Belichick has had his work cut out for him and the Patriots. The Patriots suffered back-to-back losses against the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs in the last couple of weeks. They have also been dragged into a repeat of the 'Spygate' incident from 2007. However, with the Patriots slated to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the Patriots could very well snap their losing streak in the NFL.

Published:
