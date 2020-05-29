NFL Agrees On New $1.5 Billion Deal With EA Sports For Madden Video Game Franchise: Report

The NFL has reportedly agreed to a five-year deal worth $1.5 billion with Electronic Arts (EA Sports) to continue the Madden video game franchise. As per reports, the NFL and NFL Players' Association (NFLPA) approved the deal on Thursday which will see the league pocketing $1 billion. Players will receive $500 million during this time while another $500 million is conditional, depending on marketing commitments. According to The MMQB, the new deal will run through the 2025 season but can be extended for another year of the revenue markers are hit.

NFL and EA Sports deal

Despite the NFL and 2K agreeing to a multi-game deal, as it appears, EA Sports' Madden franchise will be the flagship simulation game for fans of the sport. Earlier this year, NFL and 2K agreed to a deal that will see multiple games surrounding NFL launch in 2020 and 2021. However, unlike the Madden franchise, those games will be non-simulation titles. An arcade-style game like NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 is a possibility.

Coming back to Madden, the franchise video game series was created in 1989 and has been the exclusive NFL video game since 2005. Earlier, 2K used to compete with the Madden franchise, with ESPN NFL 2K5 being the last one to be launched. In 2005, EA Sports locked in the NFL with an exclusive deal, hence ending hopes of the competing franchise.

Since its release in 1989, Madden has sold over 130 million copies worldwide. It is one of only two sports games to sell more than 100 million copies alongside EA Sports' FIFA series.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the cover athlete for Madden NFL 20. The quarterback had a stunning 2019 season as he helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl LIV and also scooped the Super Bowl MVP award. Madden NFL 21 will see Baltimore Ravens quarterback and reigning league MVP, Lamar Jackson, star as the cover athlete. Madden NFL 21 will reportedly be released in August this year. A first look and a teaser for the game will be released next week.

