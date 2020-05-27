Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo's Predicted Overall Ratings For EA Sports FIFA 21

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has been tipped for a better overall rating than Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for EA's highly anticipated FIFA 21. Though Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will occupy the top two spots for the FIFA 2021 ratings, it seems unlikely the Portuguese winger will overtake his nemesis. The predictions for the FIFA 2021 ratings also suggest that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will have a slight increase in their overall ratings.

Statement from Electronic Arts on impact from COVID-19:



- Shifted to work from home

- Added capacity to remote working systems

- Esports shifts online

- Continue to deliver content

- Launched Stay Home, Play Together initiative

- Gaming time and spend up across games. pic.twitter.com/inzRi3w407 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 5, 2020

ALSO READ: Paul Pogba Might Have To Take €3 Million Pay Cut Per Year For Juventus Return: Report

FIFA 2021 ratings: Lionel Messi FIFA rating predicted to climb up to 95

The Lionel Messi FIFA rating is usually the highest-rated in the EA Sports game and it appears that the Argentine will continue to occupy the top spot in FIFA 21. According to predictions made by Dexerto, the overall Lionel Messi FIFA rating for FIFA 21 is set to go up a notch from 94 to 95. In FIFA 20, Lionel Messi's overall rating was 94. Lionel Messi was awarded the Ballon d'Or for the sixth time in his career after guiding Barcelona to LaLiga glory in the 2018-19 season. Lionel Messi is once again bound to walk away with ultimate bragging rights in the videogame with a predicted 95 overall rating.

ALSO READ: LEP Vs HER Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Bundesliga Live Game Info

Lionel Messi scored 24 goals in 31 appearances for Barcelona this season and has led the Catalan giants to the summit of the LaLiga table. Messi has also registered 16 assists this season for Barcelona. The Argentina skipper scored four goals in as many games for his national side, albeit in friendly games this year. Barcelona are currently two points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid with 11 matchdays remaining and Messi has played a key role in leading Barcelona's quest for third consecutive LaLiga title.

ALSO READ: Erling Haaland’s Goalscoring Numbers Beat Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo's Stats

Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA rating predicted to climb up to 94

Cristiano Ronaldo has had another fruitful campaign with Juventus in the Serie A this season. The overall Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA rating for FIFA 21 is predicted to increase from 93 to 94. In FIFA 20, Cristiano Ronaldo's overall rating was 93. The Portuguese attacker has scored 25 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions for the Old Lady. While Cristiano Ronaldo is now 35 years old, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in superb goalscoring form for the Italian giants which could see his overall FIFA 21 rating climb to 94. Cristiano Ronaldo has also registered three assists in the Serie A as Juventus remain a point ahead of Lazio with 12 matchdays remaining.

ALSO READ: Zinedine Zidane Under Scrutiny After Breaking Lockdown Rules In Spain: Report