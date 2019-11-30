This NFL Fan Has Set A Guinness World Record For Visiting Every Stadium In 84 Days

New Orleans Saints came out on top during their game against the Atlanta Falcons earlier this week. The game made headlines when Saints' defensive tackle Shy Tuttle caught the Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in the face with a stiff-arm. However, one man making history on the day went under the radar.

History Maker. Record Breaker.



Congrats to our fellow Brit @JBBFootball



32 NFL home games in 84 days - The world record! 🏅



👏🇬🇧👏🇬🇧👏🇬🇧👏🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/OnqN8EGtaE — NFL UK (@NFLUK) November 29, 2019

Jacob Barnor is the man in question. Barnor attended the Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and by doing so, he wrote his name in the history books of NFL. Jacob Barnor of Leeds, England, broke the record for attending a game at every NFL stadium in the fastest time. It took the Englishman 84 days to achieve the feat. The previous record of attending a game at every NFL stadium in the quickest time was of 86 days, a record which was set in December 2016.

Super Bowl tickets for the win

In order to reward the feat, the NFL fan was presented with two tickets to the Super Bowl. Speaking after his record-breaking visit to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium after the Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints game, Jacob Barner said that he has been an NFL fan for close to 10 years. He also played a bit of American football back in the UK. When asked about the stadiums that had left the most lasting impression on him, the NFL fan replied by saying that he was most impressed by the Atlanta Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium and also Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium.

Interestingly, Jacob Barner now plans to make another world record. When asked about his future plans, the NFL fan said that someone informed him that he could attempt to attend as many games in an NFL season as possible. With Super Bowl tickets on offer, the offer could prove to be tempting for the world-record holder.

