Josh Gordon Handed Indefinite Suspension For Violating NFL's Substance Abuse Policy

Seahawks fans are unlikely to see wide receiver Josh Gordon in action anytime soon. The Seahawks have suspended Josh Gordon after he was found in violation of the NFL's substance abuse policies. The incident will leave another mark on Josh Gordon's well-documented struggle with sobriety.

Also Read | New England Patriots Caught In Spygate 2.0, Admit To Violating NFL Policy In Bengals' Game

NFL: Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely without pay

STATEMENT BY AN NFL SPOKESPERSON:



Josh Gordon of the Seattle Seahawks has been suspended indefinitely without pay for violating the NFL policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse. — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 16, 2019

Gordon is arguably one of the most gifted receivers in the NFL. However, his latest suspension is his third indefinite suspension in the NFL and his sixth suspension since the 2013 season. The last time Josh Gordon was handed an indefinite suspension was, incidentally, in December last year. He then, consequently, missed the last three games of the season after the suspension.

Also Read | Patriots Suspend Videographer Involved In Controversial Spygate 2.0 Incident

Seahawks WR Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/97GfKu966r — NFL (@NFL) December 16, 2019

Josh Gordon suspension history

Josh Gordon was first suspended in 2013, one year after being drafted by the Cleveland Browns, missing the first two games of the 2013 season in the process. Just over a year later, he was once again suspended for a year by the NFL for violating its substance-abuse policy. This suspension was then reduced to a 10-game suspension. He was then suspended for the entirety of the 2015 season for the same violation.

JOSH GORDON.



A fingertip catch for 59 yards! @Josh_GordonXII @DangeRussWilson



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/ALWDCpltog pic.twitter.com/XSBjE7WGBP — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2019

Also Read | Antonio Brown Becomes Most Searched Person In The US: Google Report

Josh Gordon has been in and out of the league since being drafted by the Cleveland Browns, seven years ago. This season, he has featured for the Seahawks in five seasons with seven receptions for 139 yards. Incidentally, the NFL announced the suspension just a day after Josh Gordon had an impressive 58-yard reception during the Seattle Seahawks' win over the Carolina Panthers this past weekend.

Also Read | Drew Brees Makes NFL History As Saints Go Marching With 34-7 Win Over Rudderless Colts