Antonio Brown Becomes Most Searched Person In The US: Google Report

Google recently released its Year in Search report, a report that delves into consumer behaviours and also lists the most searched people in various countries around the globe. While the likes of Billie Eilish, Keanu Reeves, Rami Malek and Brie Larson made the list of the most googled actors in the world, the list of the most searched people in the United States threw up a major surprise.

Also Read | Tom Brady's Exit Fueled By Speculation; 5 Potential NFL Teams For Patriots QB

NFL: Antonio Brown tops the list of most searched people in the US

Also Read | Has Eli Manning Played His Last Game For The Giants? NFL Retirement Hinted By The Star

Former Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is officially the most googled person in the US this year, according to Google's Year in Search report. Antonio Brown has been in the news for all the wrong reasons since September. Brown's former trainer Britney Taylor filed a sexual assault lawsuit against the wide receiver in September. The NFL is currently in the middle of an investigation into the incident. However, the former Patriots wide receiver has been vocal about his frustration regarding the amount of time the NFL is taking to come to a conclusion. Britney Taylor's sexual assault allegation was followed by another allegation of sexual misconduct by an artist who was working at his home in 2017.

Also Read | Antonio Brown Goes On BIZARRE Rant Against Former Steelers Teammate Ben Roethlisberger

Though the Patriots have struggled in offence this season, they remain opposed to bringing back Antonio Brown due to the sexual assault allegations. Antonio Brown did issue an apology to Patriots owner Robert Kraft for the "bad media and the drama" after the incident. However, the Patriots are unlikely to bring him back from his exile. The Antonio Brown-less Patriots have not done too well in the NFL in recent weeks. They recently suffered back-to-back losses against the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs. The reigning Super Bowl champions face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15 on Sunday, December 15.

Also Read | NFL Trade Rumours: Antonio Brown To Continue Exile Despite Patriots Struggle Vs Chiefs