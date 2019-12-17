Drew Brees Makes NFL History As Saints Go Marching With 34-7 Win Over Rudderless Colts

The New Orleans Saints romped to a resounding 34-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. At one point in the fourth quarter, it seemed like the Saints would enforce an all-out shutout on the Colts. While that feat did not come to transpire, another record-breaking feat was on show during the Colts vs Saints game.

Colts vs Saints: Drew Brees makes history

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees entered into the game against the Indianapolis Colts on 537 career touchdown passes. On Monday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the two-time NFL Offensive Player Of The Year registered four touchdown passes, surpassing Peyton Manning’s record in the process. Drew Brees, therefore, is now the NFL’s all-time passing touchdown leader with 541 career touchdown passes. Tre’Quan Smith and Josh Hill were the other key performers for the New Orleans Saints as they registered their 11th win in the NFL. With an 11-3 record, they now have the joint second-best record across the NFL, along with the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers.

With the impressive win over the Colts, the Saints are now the top seed in the (National Football Conference) NFC. Saints quarterback Drew Brees wasn’t the only player to break a record on Monday night. Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas broke the Saints' franchise record for most catches in a single season. The Indianapolis Colts needed a win to keep their playoffs hopes alive. Drew Brees, however, clearly had other ideas. The Colts will now head back home with their heads hanging, courtesy of the 7-34 loss against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints, meanwhile, will face off against the Tennessee Titans in Week 16.

