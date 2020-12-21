NFL playoffs Standings: Seahawks, Bills grab Playoffs Berth As Patriots Miss Qualification

With three weeks still remaining in the 2020 NFL regular season, there are quite a few playoff berths up for grabs. In the AFC East division, the Buffalo Bills clinched top spot for the first time in 25 years on Saturday, after thrashing the Denver Broncos. However, for the first time in 11 years, Bill Belichick's New England Patriots failed to qualify for the playoffs since 2008 after their loss against the Miami Dolphins, who still have hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

ALSO READ: Ekom Udofia Shot Dead By Police Following Bizarre Behaviour, Bodycam Reveals; WATCH

In the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks clinched a playoffs berth by finishing top of their NFC West division. The Arizona Cardinals also kept hold of the final playoff spot following a thrilling win over the Eagles. Here's a look at the NFL playoffs standings after NFL Week 15.

ALSO READ: NFL Rushing Leader Not Worried About Workload For Titans

NFL playoffs standings after Week 15

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) - Clinched playoff spot (First in AFC West) Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2) - Clinched playoff spot (First in AFC North) Buffalo Bills (11-3) - Clinched playoff spot (First in AFC East) Tennessee Titans (10-4) (First in AFC South) Cleveland Browns (10-4) Indianapolis Colts (10-4) Miami Dolphins (9-5) Baltimore Ravens (9-5) Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) New England Patriots (6-8) Denver Broncos (5-9) Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) Houston Texans (4-10) Cincinnati Bengals (2-10-1) Jacksonville Jaguars (1-13) New York Jets (1-13)

NFC

Green Bay Packers (11-3) - Clinched playoff spot (First in NFC North) New Orleans Saints (10-4) - CLinched playoff spot (First in NFC South) Seattle Seahawks (10-4) - Clinched playoff spot (First in NFC West) Washington Football Team (6-8) (First in NFC East) Los Angeles Rams (9-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-5) Arizona Cardinals (8-6) Chicago Bears (7-7) Minnesota Vikings (6-8) Detroit Lions (5-9) Dallas Cowboys (5-9) San Francisco 49ers (5-9) New York Giants (5-9) Philadelphia Eagles (4-9-1) Atlanta Falcons (4-10) Carolina Panthers (4-10)

ALSO READ: Patriots Miss Playoffs Qualification For 1st Time Since 2008, NFL Fans React With Delight

How does the NFL playoffs qualification work?

The NFL has expanded its playoffs for 2020, adding a seventh team in each conference. The number one seed in the AFC and NFC earns a bye while the #2 seed plays #7, #3 plays #6 and #4 plays #5 in the wildcard round. The top four seeds, and hosting rights, are given to the division winners, while the three teams with the next-best records are wildcards.

In the divisional round, the No.1 seed in each conference hosts the lowest remaining seed, with the next-highest seed hosting the remaining team. The winners advance to the conference championships (highest seed hosts), and the winners of those games advance to the Super Bowl.

ALSO READ: NFL Union Sees No Current Need For Bubble To Slow COVID-19

Image Credits - Seahawks, Bills Instagram