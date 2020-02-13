NFL Star Clay Matthews Helps Edge Retain World Heavyweight Title In 2011 Throwback Video

Former WWE world champion Edge stunned the entire wrestling universe with his sensational comeback at the Royal Rumble recently. After retiring from the sport due to an unfortunate injury, Edge returned to the WWE in one of the best ways possible and he is already all over the news after his feud with his former teammate Randy Orton. No wonder, the inception of Edge is going to open up a lot of gateways for WWE storylines, just the way it happened during his prime. Let us take a look back when Edge defended his WWE Heavyweight title with the help of NFL superstar Clay Matthews in 2011.

WWE: When NFL superstar Clay Matthews helped Edge

After snatching the WWE heavyweight title at TLC (2010), Edge went on to brawl with Dolph Ziggler over his potential WWE belt. Being a WWE event, Dolph Ziggler got a lot of support from his partner Vicky Guerrero to take away the title from Edge. However, Edge made it big in front of the whole world by successfully retaining his title at a SmackDown segment in 2011. Among all other title defences, this one holds a special place as NFL Superstar Clay Matthews stepped inside the ring as a guest referee to help Edge notch the victory.

Edge successfully planted a deadly spear over Dolph Ziggler but Vicky Guerrero stepped out from her role as a referee. Thus, their fight had to be stopped. However, to everyone’s surprise, Clay Matthews entered the arena and decided to act as a guest referee for the fight. No wonder, Edge pinned Dolph Ziggler to retain his Heavyweight title while the entire arena busted out with applause.

