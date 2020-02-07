Charles Barkley Compares The Philadelphia 76ers To NFL's Cleveland Browns

The Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night (Friday morning IST). NBA legend Charles Barkley commented on the Philadelphia 76ers game, calling them a weak team. Before Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal also commented on the 76ers star player Joel Embiid, calling him a soft player.

Also read | Charles Barkley brands Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson 'Stay and Kleph' on NBA live show

NBA 2019-20: Charles Barkley compares the Philadelphia 76ers to Cleveland Browns and calls them weak

Chuck has some thoughts about the Sixers. 👀 pic.twitter.com/VeVu4cxvw7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 7, 2020

During the NBA on TNT segment, Charles Barkley expressed his clear disappointment with the Philadelphia 76ers performance. According to Charles Barkley, the 76ers like the Cleveland Browns on NBA. Cleveland Browns are an NFL team which did not perform well last season. While talking about the 76ers, Charles Barkley stated that though the team has talent, they have been performing poorly. Charles Barkley has previously commented on Joel Embiid, unimpressed with his performance. Embiid had gone on to score 38 points afterwards against the Boston Celtics.

Also read | Did Shaquille O'Neal try and steal Charles Barkley's PlayStation?

NBA 2019-20: Shaquille O'Neal calls 76ers Joel Embiid soft while he breaks down his gameplay vs Bucks

Shaq going off on Embiid, calling him soft😂pic.twitter.com/x1Ep8AY1QZ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 7, 2020

O'Neal called Joel Embiid soft with a capital 'T', while he pointed out the Canadian player was waiting for a foul while he tried to score with a bandage on his hand. He even used a bad foreign accent while he called out Joel Embiid. Embiid was 1-for-10 during the initial 24 minutes of the game. O'Neal even referred to Joel Embiid criticising the 76ers offence and his fight with their coach Brown. According to O'Neal, when a player goes 1-for-10, it is their own fault.

Also read | Odell Beckham Jr to continue Cleveland Browns stay despite rift with Browns coach

NBA 2019-20: Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks highlights

Bucks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 112-101, who suffered their fourth consecutive loss. Joel Embiid continued to score low during the second half, scoring only 19 points while shooting 6-for-16 from the field. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points and 20 rebounds for his team. The 76ers are currently at a 31-21 win-loss record. According to Joel Embiid stats on ESPN, he is averaging at 23 points and 12.3 rebounds per game while shooting 46.6% from the field.

Also read | Cleveland Browns set to appoint 7th coach since 2009 after sacking Freddie Kitchens