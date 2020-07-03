NFL To Play Black National Anthem 'Lift Ev'ry Voice And Sing' During Week 1 Games: Reports

The NFL is considering playing the Black national anthem, "Lift Ev'ry Voice And Sing" before each of its Week 1 games, according to reports. The Black national anthem at NFL games is likely to be played before "The Star-Spangled Banner" throughout Week 1.

Nothing says "unity" like playing a separate National Anthem for black people and white people at NFL games. 🤡 https://t.co/slphLnM9Wf — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) July 2, 2020

NFL to play Black national anthem during Week 1 games

Amid the ongoing anti-racism movement in the United States, the NFL has had a change of heart regarding addressing the rampant racism in the NFL. Commissioner Roger Goodell released a video message last month where he admitted the league was wrong in not listening to the players about racism and the league will work on rectifying their past mistakes. Goodell also said that he would urge NFL players to show solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement during NFL games.

"Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing" was written as a poem by James Weldon Johnson and later turned into a song by his brother, J. Rosamond Johnson. It has since been coined as the Black national anthem. Recently, the song was played by pianist West Byrd and saxophonist Mike Phillips during their rendition of the national anthem prior to the NASCAR event, Pocono 350.

NFL to play Black national anthem, other anti-racism measures adopted by the league

Apart from playing the Black national anthem at NFL games, the league, according to The Undefeated, is considering other measures to spread the awareness for the movement in the country. One of the measures suggested by the media is recognising the victims of racial injustices and police brutality by featuring their names on player uniforms through decals of helmets or patches on jerseys. A similar stance has been adopted by the NBA, which resumes its season on July 30. The NFL Week 1 games will be kicked off by Super Bowl LIV champions Kansas City Chiefs, who will be hosting Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on September 10 (September 11 IST).

The NFL has taken a pro-active stance with regards to combating racism within the league and in the country. On June 11, the league pledged $250 million over a period of 10 years to "combat systemic racism" and support local organisations that are fighting against injustices faced by African-Americans. The NFL even recognised Juneteenth (June 19) - also known as Freedom Day - as an official holiday.

(Image Credits: NFL Official Website)