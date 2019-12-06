Dallas Cowboys Trolled Hilariously After Mitch Trubisky Leads Chicago Bears To 31-24 Win

The past few weeks have seen the Dallas Cowboys endure some major struggles in the NFL. With uncertainty surrounding the future of coach Jason Garrett, the Dallas Cowboys did little to ease the pressure off Garrett as they came out second-best in the Cowboys vs Bears matchup on Thursday night. The Bears succumbed to their third consecutive loss this season as the Bears emerged winners by a 31-24 margin at the Soldier Field.

The Chicago Bears did well to stifle one of the most prolific offences in the NFL this season, as Mitch Trubisky ran the rule over the Dallas Cowboys on the night. Mitch Trubisky threw three touchdowns as he continued his fine form after starring in the win against the Detroit Pistons for the Chicago Bears last week. The NFC East had a reputation of churning out Super Bowl champions with regularity. The Dallas Cowboys' showing against Chicago Bears on Thursday night, however, belied that fact. Dallas

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns for the Cowboys on the night. Ezekiel Elliott's second touchdown came after a fumble from Bears' David Montgomery, in what was a rare bright spot for the Dallas Cowboys. Naturally, Cowboys fans were left ruing the Cowboys' abysmal defeat against the Chicago Bears. Here are the Twitter reactions from the game.

Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears Twitter reaction

THAT'S WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU BRING IN 3 KICKERS TO AUDITION FOR BRETT MAHER'S JOB - AND YOU KEEP HIM!!! HIS ALREADY DAMAGED CONFIDENCE IS NOW WRECKED. JUST SO DUMB. SO DALLAS. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 6, 2019

Why Dallas continues to rely on Maher is beyond me. It's why the coaching staff deserves to lose their jobs. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 6, 2019

Cowboys fans watching Brett Maher miss his third straight field goal pic.twitter.com/1IGJp41MQB — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 6, 2019

It's safe to say that fans of the Dallas Cowboys are less than impressed after the loss against the Bears. Brett Maher drew more than his fair share of ire after his field-goal miss. While the Cowboys could still make it through to the NFL Playoffs considering their position in the NFC East, coach Jason Garrett will be uncomfortably shifting in his seat before the game against the Rams next week.

