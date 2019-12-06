Odell Beckham Jr Moving Away From Cleveland Browns? Patriots Trade Rumours Circle NFL

Odell Beckham Jr's contract with the Cleveland Browns runs through till 2023. However, with his first season with the Browns proving to be somewhat of a bumpy ride, there have been rumours that the former Giants wide receiver could be angling for a move away from Cleveland. Odell Beckham Jr himself hasn't put these rumour to bed. On the contrary, the Cleveland Browns' wide receiver has fuelled these rumours with a cryptic response as he addressed the media earlier this week.

#Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.: "In the offseason everything will figure itself out. I feel like I've been here before asking questions about the next team while I'm on a team, already...something that I just tune out for right now. I don't know God's plans, I just follow his lead" — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) December 5, 2019

Also Read | Odell Beckham Jr Shuts Haters, Addresses Those Doubting His Ability In NFL

NFL trade rumours: Odell Beckham Jr speaks on Cleveland Browns future

Odell Beckham Jr was quoted in American media as saying that he couldn’t tell the media whether he was going to be with the Cleveland Browns for the foreseeable future, whether he wants to be with the Browns, or he doesn’t. OBJ continued by saying that Cleveland is exactly where he is right now, and he "wouldn’t rather be anywhere else". Odell Beckham Jr was traded from the New York Giants to the Cleveland Browns this NFL season, in what seemed like the end of a visibly fractured relationship between both parties. The wide receiver was seemingly frustrated with the Giants, with Odell Beckham Jr having been called out by a number of his Giants teammates for his alleged lack of effort.

Odell Beckham, asked about his future in Cleveland: “I couldn’t tell you what’s going to happen. … Whether I’m going to be here, want to be here, don’t want to be here. This is exactly where I’m at now. I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else.” pic.twitter.com/mBNCWJevPw — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 5, 2019

Also Read | Following Tragedy, Chris Smith's Release Is Explained By Cleveland Browns Coach Freddie

With the Cleveland Browns, the wide receiver was guaranteed a fresh start. He arrived in Cleveland with a reputation of being among the most effective offensive players in the NFL. Browns fans had high expectations of Odell Beckham Jr, with the fans saying that it was only a matter of time before he starts firing for the Cleveland Browns this season. However, Odell Beckham Jr's move to Cleveland has not gone according to plan so far, with the Oakland Raiders rumoured to be interested in making a move for the wide receiver.

Also Read | Chris Smith: Cleveland Browns Release Defensive End 83 Days After Tragic Accident

NFL trade rumours: New England Patriots rumoured to be interested in Odell Beckham Jr

Odell Beckham Jr has constantly talked up Patriots star Tom Brady. The Browns' wide receiver was also quoted as hoping that the Cleveland Browns reach the lofty heights of the New England Patriots. With Tom Brady arguably nearing the end of his NFL career, a move for Odell Beckham Jr would make sense for the Patriots, especially considering their recent struggles.

Also Read | NFL Playoffs: Patriots Stumbling, Seahawks Soaring High, Saints Through. Who Will Make It?