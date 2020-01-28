NFL Twitter Hacked: Super Bowl 2020-bound Chiefs, 49ers Among 15 Victims Of Cyber Attack

The glitz and glamour of Super Bowl 2020 in Miami will be the centre of headlines as we approach the weekend. As the Kansas City Chiefs make their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years, the San Francisco 49ers will look to draw level with the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers (6) for most Super Bowl victories in the history of the National Football League (NFL). However, even before the Super Bowl festivities in Miami kicked off, both the Chiefs and the 49ers, along with 13 other NFL teams were the victims of a cyber-attack this week.

Also Read | Mr Peanut Dies In Super Bowl LIV Commercial, Bojack Horseman Joins #RIPeanut Twitter Trend

Super Bowl 2020: NFL Twitter account hacked, tally reaches 15 teams in total

Earlier this week, a total of 15 NFL teams, including the Super Bowl 2020-bound Chiefs and 49ers had their social media accounts hacked. A hacking account based in Saudi Arabia called “OurMine” took responsibility for the cyber-attack. The Chicago Bears were among the first teams to have been hacked. The Bears then released a statement on Sunday saying, “Apologies that our account was compromised this morning”. A subsequent tweet on the Bears’ Twitter account stated that the team was trading a prized player for just $1.

Also Read | Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs Vs 49ers Showdown In Miami Sends Tickets Demand Into A Frenzy

While the tweets have since been deleted, NFL reporter Dov Kleiman took screenshots of the tweets posted by the hacker group from the Twitter accounts of the Chiefs, the NFL, the Bears and the Packers. The tweets read, “Hi, we’re back (OurMine). We are here to show people that everything is hackable.” The Saudi hacking group also posted an email ID below the tweet asking users to improve their Twitter security by contacting them on the mentioned email address. The other NFL teams to have their Twitter accounts hacked included the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals.

Also Read | Chiefs' Road To Super Bowl 2020: Patrick Mahomes Pulls The Strings En Route Miami

Super Bowl 2020 schedule

According to the Super Bowl 2020 schedule, a number of events in Super Bowl Live will take place all the way till February 1. The events include a Tailgate Town fan experience, evening parades, fireworks and performances from entertainers like Lady Gaga. Fans will also have the opportunity to take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Super Bowl 2020 is scheduled for kickoff on Sunday, February 2 (Monday morning IST).

Also Read | 49ers Road To Super Bowl 2020: Jimmy Garoppolo's Quest For 'Real' Super Bowl Ring