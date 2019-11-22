Myles Garrett Appeals Indefinite Suspension After Browns Vs Steelers Fight: Report

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett indefinite suspension was upheld by NFL putting his career in jeopardy. Garrett received a suspension for hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet during a game last week.

Also Read: NFL Brawl: NFL Or WWE? Browns’ Myles Garrett Swings Helmet, Smacks Steelers’ Mason Rudolph

The appeals officers also reduced a related suspension to two games from three for Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, who kicked and punched Garrett. Pouncey’s $35,096 fine was reportedly upheld.

Also Read: Myles Garrett Net Worth, Annual Salary, Steelers Brawl And NFL Suspension

Browns vs Steelers fight

The brawl unfolded in the final moments of the Browns 21-7 win over the Steelers. Garrett tackled Rudolph to the ground after a short pass and both players pulled at each other's helmets. Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet and swung it, connecting on the top of the quarterback's head. Steelers guard David DeCastro threw Garrett to the ground as Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey punched and kicked Garrett.

Also Read: Rob Gronkowski Hints Return To NFL But Won't Sign With Any Team This Season: Report

Myles Garrett appeal

According to reports in the US, Garrett during his appeal hearing on Wednesday, accused Rudolph of calling him a racial slur during their altercation. Garrett, was suspended without pay indefinitely by the NFL after the Nov 14 melee.

Garrett's indefinite suspension is the most severe for any one-time on-the-field action by a player since Tennessee Titans lineman Albert Haynesworth received a five-game suspension in 2006.

Also Read: Khabib Nurmagomedov Calls Conor McGregor An "idiot", Calls For People To Ignore Him

Mason Rudolph hits backs on Myles Garrett accusation

On Thursday, Rudolph through his representatives denied allegations that Garrett made against him. Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten said that Mason denies the report of being accused of using a racial slur during the incident Thursday night in Cleveland. He will not discuss this accusation any further, and his focus remains on preparation for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league had looked into the allegation and found no evidence to support it. The league reviewed the game officials’ report; no audio recordings from the field were available. Rudolph has not been fined or suspended for his role in the fight but his agent did not rule out taking legal action against Garrett.

The Browns will face the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Dec. 1.