NFLPA Executive Committee Reportedly Votes Against CBA Proposal; Reps To Vote On Tuesday

other sports

NFLPA executive committee reportedly voted 6-5 against the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) proposal. Read on to find more on the CBA proposal.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
NFLPA

The National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) executive committee reportedly voted 6-5 against the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) proposal. NFL insider Tom Pelissero, however, noted that the executive committee simply made a recommendation and holds no value in determining whether the deal will ultimately get approved. The NFLPA's 32-man representatives were set to vote on the CBA proposal this weekend.

However, the voting did not take place as scheduled and will take place on Tuesday now. NFLPA president Eric Winston, vice-president Sam Acho, Richard Sherman, Russell Okung, Thomas Morstead and others will head the session.

NLFPA player reps to vote on Tuesday

CBA Proposal: A revamp in NFL playoffs structure

The CBA proposal suggests major revamp in the regular and postseason in the NFL. If approved, the upcoming season could feature 17-game regular season, a shorter preseason, seven teams making the playoffs from each conference and larger rosters, both on game day (46 to 48) and overall (53 to 55). 

It is reported that the NFL owners have already approved the new CBA proposal. However, come Tuesday, if the NFLPA votes against the proposal, the fate of the CBA could remain unresolved heading into the new season. The current CBA deal runs through the 2020/21 NFL season. 

Several reports also suggest that the NFL owners have presented just a 'take it or leave it' deal to the NFLPA. If more than 50% of the players vote to approve the deal, we could well see some of the changes next season.

Published:
COMMENT
Related Stories

