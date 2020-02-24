NFLPA Executive Committee Reportedly Votes Against CBA Proposal; Reps To Vote On Tuesday

The National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) executive committee reportedly voted 6-5 against the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) proposal. NFL insider Tom Pelissero, however, noted that the executive committee simply made a recommendation and holds no value in determining whether the deal will ultimately get approved. The NFLPA's 32-man representatives were set to vote on the CBA proposal this weekend.

However, the voting did not take place as scheduled and will take place on Tuesday now. NFLPA president Eric Winston, vice-president Sam Acho, Richard Sherman, Russell Okung, Thomas Morstead and others will head the session.

The executive committee is the group that is responsible for negotiating the deal. It is led by NFLPA president Eric Winston. Some members, including VPs Russell Okung and Richard Sherman, have voiced opposition to the deal. But the 32 player reps carry the hammer. Talks ongoing. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 21, 2020

NLFPA player reps to vote on Tuesday

The NFLPA executive committee voted 6-5 NOT to recommend the current CBA proposal, source said. That is simply a recommendation, though. It now goes to the 32-man board of representatives. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 21, 2020

CBA Proposal: A revamp in NFL playoffs structure

The CBA proposal suggests major revamp in the regular and postseason in the NFL. If approved, the upcoming season could feature 17-game regular season, a shorter preseason, seven teams making the playoffs from each conference and larger rosters, both on game day (46 to 48) and overall (53 to 55).

It is reported that the NFL owners have already approved the new CBA proposal. However, come Tuesday, if the NFLPA votes against the proposal, the fate of the CBA could remain unresolved heading into the new season. The current CBA deal runs through the 2020/21 NFL season.

Several reports also suggest that the NFL owners have presented just a 'take it or leave it' deal to the NFLPA. If more than 50% of the players vote to approve the deal, we could well see some of the changes next season.

Hearing NFL players are being told that there’s not much negotiation here. That this is the deal the owners are presenting and if they don’t take it, it’s strike/lockout next year. Billionaires are in a better position than millionaires. Do the players fold? — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 21, 2020

