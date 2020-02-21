NFL Owners Reportedly Accept New CBA Proposal; Revamped Postseason To Debut Next Season?

NFL's collective bargain agreement (CBA proposal) looks set to implemented ahead of the 2020/21 NFL season. It was recently reported that the NFL proposed several changes to the regular season and the post-season format under the CBA proposal. However, the latest reports in the US suggest that the CBA proposal is well on its way to be imposed after NFL owners voted to accept terms on the principal elements of the NFL CBA 2020.

Here is the memo that the NFL has accepted the terms of the new proposed CBA: pic.twitter.com/yRYZc3anSB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 20, 2020

What is CBA in NFL? NFL expansion details

As mentioned above, the collective bargain agreement includes the labour negotiations between the NFL team owners and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA). One of the primary terms the CBA proposal suggested was revamping the regular season to 17 games instead of 16 (the current format). However, per reports, the proposal has player wages capped at $250,000 for the 17th game. This means a player who is contracted to a much higher pay per game, will have to accept a lower wage for the final game of the regular season.

How would players be compensated for a 17th game if they signed contracts based on a 16-game schedule? Basically, under proposed CBA, they'd get an extra game check, but it'd be capped at $250,000, per sources. So the highest-paid players would play for less than usual. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 20, 2020

NFL CBA 2020: NFL expansion - Playoffs and Regular

The CBA proposal also includes a revamp of the NFL playoffs structure. The new proposal sees seven teams from each conference battling it out for the conference title. Also, the restructured format would have only one bye per conference (as to two in the current format). This proposal is aimed to boost the finances of the league while also increasing the competitiveness of the postseason.

NFL CBA 2020: NFLPA to vote next

Reports further add that Thursday's vote with all 32 NFL team owners was not unanimously approved. However, the next step in the process of approval includes voting by NFLPA player representatives during a session on Friday.

If the CBA proposal gets voted in as expected, the postseason structure change could be implemented in the upcoming season itself. However, the 17-game regular season would only be implemented starting from the 2021/22 season.

NFL CBA 2020: Here are the other key NFL changes proposed

Full breakdown on the economics of proposed new CBA from the term sheet distributed by the NFLPA tonight to players: pic.twitter.com/e8Hqv1TGVR — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 21, 2020

On reduction of padded practices in training camp and other changes to working conditions, as well as benefits to current players under the proposed CBA: pic.twitter.com/lpgMgENAdD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 21, 2020

And more on changes to former player benefits and other issues, including a reduction in the commissioner’s powers over discipline. More on that here: https://t.co/Qv4UvpxNwb pic.twitter.com/xKWRrfVvpd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 21, 2020

Regarding reduction in Commissioner authority over disciplinary cases under proposed CBA, Roger Goodell now will have authority only over integrity of the game matters, per source. That would apply to things like Deflategate. Personal conduct, etc., now go to a neutral arbitrator — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 21, 2020

