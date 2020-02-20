NFL Playoffs Could Be Expanded To 7 Teams From Each Conference: Reports

The current NFL playoffs structure could undergo a massive overhaul ahead of the upcoming season. As part of a new collective-bargaining agreement (CBA) proposal from NFL owners, the NFL playoffs could reportedly be expanded to seven teams per conference. ESPN broke out the news on Thursday stating the NFL owners and players are set to meet later this week to decide the fate of the CBA proposal.

NFL playoff structure is about to be changed. Under the current CBA proposal, seven teams from each conference will make the playoffs, with only bye per conference, sources tell ESPN. It would go into effect this upcoming season. More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 19, 2020

NFL playoffs structure

The current NFL playoffs structure has six teams from each conference heading into the post-season. The top two teams from the conferences are handed a bye from the first round. This structure hasn't been changed since 2002 when Houston Texans joined the NFL.

NFL hasn’t adjusted the playoff format since 2002, when the Texans joined the league and the NFL split into eight, four-team divisions. Six playoff teams in each conference has been around since 1990. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 20, 2020

However, the revamped NFL playoffs structure could reportedly see seven teams from each conference battling it out for a spot in the Super Bowl. This would also mean only one team would be handed a bye during the playoff rounds.

It is also reported that one of the items proposed in CBA is the expansion of the regular season to 17 games. However, discussions for the same are still underway and could be decided when the owners meet later this week.

NFL playoffs changes: NFL conference impact

The new format will mean more games in the playoffs and also more teams in contention to win NFL conference titles. This could also see a boost in revenues for the league and the various teams. With players and the owners set to vote on the revamped version as early as the weekend, it seems likely that we could see the revamped format in the 2020/21 NFL season.

However, fans have not taken kindly to the reports that the NFL playoffs changes structure could be revamped.

Everyone: The NFL has basically the best playoff format not named March Madness.



The NFL: we should change it https://t.co/9kw9BIIMEo — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 19, 2020

I sort of like the current NFL playoff format and 16 regular season games pic.twitter.com/ttMWwF0mRH — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) February 20, 2020

32 teams, 16 games, 12 playoff teams, eight divisions, two conferences. Everything about the NFL schedule fits perfectly as-is. No need to change it! — Riley McAtee (@RileyMcAtee) February 20, 2020

NFL conference: When will NFL season start?

With Super Bowl LIV just concluding, teams are now well into the offseason. The 2020 NFL Draft is scheduled for April. The NFL 2020/21 season is set to start in September with Super Bowl LIV champions Kansas City Chiefs expected to play the kick-off game.

