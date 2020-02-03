Union Budget
Nick Bosa Breaks Down On Sidelines After 49ers Lose To Chiefs In Super Bowl LIV: Watch

other sports

49ers defensive star Nick Bosa broke down on the sidelines after losing to Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. Social media call him out after recent racial tweets.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nick Bosa

San Francisco 49ers put on a fine showing in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday but eventually came up short against the Patrick Mahomes led-Kansas City Chiefs. The best defensive side in the league completely faltered in the final quarter of the game going for three touchdowns in a span of just five minutes. 49ers defensive star Nick Bosa failed to contain his emotions after the heartbreaking loss, breaking down on the sidelines. 

Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs vs 49ers highlights

Chiefs vs 49ers: Nick Bosa breaks down after Super Bowl LIV loss 

Nick Bosa enjoyed a particularly good night in the defensive end, tussling frequently with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Bosa, who won the Defensive Rookie of the Year this season, even came up with a strip-sack on Mahomes in the early period of the game. Nick Bosa was the key element in disrupting Chiefs offence and the 22-year-old surely excelled until the final quarter of the game.

Mahomes and Chiefs rallied together to leave 49ers to play catch-up till the final whistle, winning 31-20. Nick Bosa finished the game with three tackles and one sack. Defensive partner Richard Sherman ended up with three tackles himself. 

49ers, who were looking for their first Super Bowl since 1994, were clearly heartbroken after the loss. Nick Bosa was one of the many 49ers players who broke down on the pitch itself. With the camera panning from the Chiefs' celebration to the 49ers, Nick Bosa was seen weeping as his teammates tried to console him.

Meanwhile, social media call out Nick Bosa after recent racist tweets

Published:
COMMENT
