Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs Script Fairytale Comeback Vs 49ers To Win 1st Title After 50 Years

Kansas City Chiefs are the Super Bowl LIV champions. San Francisco 49ers and Chiefs put on a stellar show on Sunday night (Monday morning IST) with Chiefs having to come from behind to get their hands on the Super Bowl trophy after 50 years. Despite relinquishing the NFL MVP title to Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes was at the right place to help Chiefs put on an impressive show at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami.

Watch: Super Bowl 2020 highlights

Super Bowl LIV: Mahomes and co relish another comeback

MVP.

AFC Champion.

Super Bowl Champion.

Super Bowl MVP.

Youngest QB to win MVP and Super Bowl.@PatrickMahomes is special. #SBLIV #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/0AYtD9TPxp — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020

Chiefs entered the contest as overwhelming favourites but found themselves trailing 10-20 by the end of the third quarter. However, just as it seemed the league's best defence - the 49ers would come out on top in Miami, Patrick Mahomes led-Chiefs engineered a fourth-quarter comeback to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 at the Hard Rock Stadium.

After a relatable decent showing by the Chiefs in the opening three quarters, their offence sprung to life in the final quarter going 21-0. They scored three touchdowns in a span of just five minutes, with 49ers struggling massively to keep up with the onrushing Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes finished the game having completed 26 of 41 passes for 286 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Fellow teammate Travis Kelce and running back Damien Williams combined for further three touchdowns to end their 50-year wait for a Super Bowl title.

Super Bowl LIV: Patrick Mahomes brings the Super Bowl to Kansas

Astonishingly, it was the third comeback of 10 or more points by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs during this postseason, having pulled off similar comebacks against the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans. Mahomes was named the Super Bowl MVP, becoming the youngest to win the Super Bowl MVP, NFL MVP (2019) and a Super Bowl title.

