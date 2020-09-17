Nike Unveils Colin Kaepernick Icon Jersey 2.0 To Commemorate Social Justice Movement

Nike is celebrating the fourth anniversary of Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the national anthem by unveiling a commemorative edition of Kaepernick's 'True to 7'. After the success of last year’s black/white 'True to 7' jersey and special Air Force 1, the sportswear brand is honouring those making a positive impact in society with its latest reveal.

In line with the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement, the Colin Kaepernick Icon Jersey 2.0 is an all-black monochromatic design that features his final shirt number in the NFL - No.7. '7' is the main design element of the jersey, with the number featured boldly at the front and the back. The collar has a stylised K, which also repeats itself in the jock tag, alongside Nike's swoosh logo and Kaepernick’s signature afro logo. The back features the quarterback's name just above the No.7.

Also Read | Eric Reid Calls NFL's Social Justice Video Diabolical For Use Of Kaepernick's Protest

"The Colin Kaepernick Icon Jersey 2.0 marks Nike's continued product collaboration with Colin and celebrates those making a positive impact in their community through sport and education. This celebration is represented in the meaning behind the line, True to 7," Nike said in the press release.

Colin Kaepernick kickstarted his protest against racial inequality on August 26, 2016, during a preseason game between the 49ers and the Packers. The quarterback opted to sit on the bench during the national anthem. The first time Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem was September 11, 2016. The 32-year-old continued with his protest for the rest of the season, which eventually led to his exit from the NFL.

Also Read | Colin Kaepernick Back On Madden 21, Named Top-rated Free Agent With Overall Rating Of 81

Is Colin Kaepernick still in NFL?

Since exiting the NFL ahead of the 2017 season, the quarterback is yet to make a return to the league. The ongoing anti-racism movement has thrust Kaepernick back into the limelight, with reports indicating he is a viable target for several NFL teams. He recently made a return to NFL's simulation title, Madden 21, as the highest-rated free agent, earning an overall rating of 81.

In wake of the BLM movement, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a video message admitting the league was wrong in not listening to Kaepernick and other players about racism. In a separate interview, Goodell stated he is encouraging NFL teams to offer a contact to the quarterback.

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

Also Read | Colin Kaepernick Lashes Out At NFL "propaganda", Accuses Them Of "blackballing" Eric Reid

Also Read | Robinson Expects To Stay With Bears For Rest Of Season

(Image Credits: AP, HYPEBEAST Twitter)