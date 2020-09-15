Eric Reid Calls NFL's Social Justice Video Diabolical For Use Of Kaepernick's Protest

NFL player Eric Reid has slammed the NFL social justice video claiming that the league's effort to take racism was 'half-hearted' at best. Reid has been a long-time supporter of the Colin Kaepernick protest and was the first player kneel alongside the former San Francisco 49ers star during the national anthem. The 28-year-old is currently a free agent, having been released by the Carolina Panthers ahead of the new season.

Colin Kaepernick protest: Eric Reid slams NFL social justice video, calls out commissioner Roger Goodell

1/2 What the @NFL is doing is half-hearted at best. @nflcommish has gotten comfortable saying he “was wrong” as if his mere acknowledgement reconciles his admitted wrongdoing. He hasn’t even called Colin to apologize, let alone reconcile, proving this is only PR for the current — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) September 14, 2020

Former San Francisco 49ers star Eric Reid has hit out at NFL in a Twitter rant on Monday. The 28-year-old called out the NFL social justice video, saying that commissioner Roger Goodell has become comfortable in admitting that he was wrong, but his acknowledgement merely reconciles his wrongdoing. Eric Reid further stated that NFL commissioner is yet to call and apologise Colin Kaepernick and is using the NFL social justice video only because it is good for the league's PR.

Eric Reid further stated that the use of Colin Kaepernick protest in the video when at the same time, he remains a free agent, is to legitimise their disingenuous PR while simultaneously continuing their systemic oppression. The former Panthers safety clammed the NFL social justice video as diabolical and extended his support to the Colin Kaepernick protest.

2/2 business climate. As such, Roger Goodell uses video of Colin courageously kneeling to legitimize their disingenuous PR while simultaneously perpetuating systemic oppression, that the video he’s using fights against, by continuing to rob Colin of his career. It’s diabolical. — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) September 14, 2020

Eric Reid released: Colin Kaepernick extends support to former teammate

Eric Reid's comments come in after Colin Kaepernick himself hit out at the NFL. The former 49ers quarterback took to Twitter and said that while the NFL runs a propaganda about how they care about the Black Lives Matter, the league is actively blackballing Eric Reid for supporting him and the movement. With Eric Reid released by the Panthers last season, Kaepernick wrote that the 28-year-old set 2 franchise records last year and is one of the best defensive players in the league. Despite that, he finds himself as a free agent.

While the NFL runs propaganda about how they care about Black Life, they are still actively blackballing Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) for fighting for the Black community. Eric set 2 franchise records last year, and is one of the best defensive players in the league. https://t.co/KQXTaOCcnU — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 13, 2020

The Colin Kaepernick protest first started in 2016, when the former NFL star begun kneeling during the national anthem to bring attention to social and racial injustice and police brutality. Eric Reid was one of the first players to join the Colin Kaepernick protest when both played for the San Francisco 49ers. Both had filed a lawsuit against NFL for colluding to prevent their employment which was later settled in February last year.

(Image Courtesy: AP)