Nikhat Zareen To Take On Mary Kom For Olympic Qualifier Trials

The suspense is finally over. Nikhat Zareen will be seen in action against the mighty six-time World Champion and 2012 Olympic medalist MC Mary Kom in a "quadrangular trial" in the women's 51 kg category for the Tokyo Olympics qualifier in Delhi on December 27-28. The other two to feature in the same category will be Jyoti of Railways and Haryana's Ritu Grehwal. The decision was taken based on the selection committee meeting held on Saturday.

The finalized names of the participants

The names of the women and male boxers who will be participating in the Olympic Qualifiers in the 5 categories for women and 6 categories have been finalized. The below-named boxers will take part in the trials that are slated to take place on

December 27-28, at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi for women boxers and December 29-30, for Men's Trials in Vijay Nagar, Karnataka. According to the BFI rules, World championships participant, finalists in the National championship and another boxer selected by the selectors and coaches will participate in the trials for each category.

Candidates for trials

51kg: M.C. Mary Kom, Jyoti Gulia, Ritu Grewal and Nikhat Zareen;

57kg: Sonia, Sakshi, Manisha, Sonia Lather;

60kg: L. Sarita Devi, Simranjit Kaur, Pavitra and Sashi Chopra;

69kg: Lovlina Borgohain, Lalita, Meena Rani, Anjali;

75kg: Pooja Rani, Saweety Boora, Nupur, Indraja K.A.

