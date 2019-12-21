Anthony Joshua Makes It Clear That He Is Ready To Fight Deontay Wilder

Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder will definitely be one of the biggest heavyweight clashes of all time. Unfortunately, the mega-fight never materialized. WBC Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is slated to go against Tyson Fury on February 22, 2020. Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua has just regained back his WBA (super), WBO, IBA and IBF heavyweight titles by defeating Andy Ruiz Jr at ‘Clash on the Dunes’. Both Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua have been taking verbal shots at each other for quite some time now. However, when it comes down to a fight, they keep on ducking each other. There have been a lot of instances where both Wilder and Joshua have ruled out the possibility of their matchup. However, that doesn’t change the fact that fans are eager to see them fight.

Anthony Joshua hits back at fans and says that he wants to fight Wilder

Deontay Wilder has often slammed Anthony Joshua for ducking a fight with the current WBC champion. However, the British Heavyweight has responded and said that he wants to fight Deontay Wilder. In a recent interview with Sky Sports Boxing, Anthony Joshua said that he definitely wants to face Deontay Wilder in the future and the heavyweight titles have got nothing to do with that. When asked about unifying their heavyweight titles, Anthony Joshua delivered a classy reply. Take a look at it here:

“I think we put too much emphasis on the belts. Lets put the belts aside. There is a guy in the heavyweight division named Deontay Wilder. Will he be a man I would fight? Yes,” said Anthony Joshua in the interview.

