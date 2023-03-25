Nitu Ghanghas Reacts To Her Gold Medal Win, Says 'I Faced A Lot Of Financial Problems'

Indian boxer Nitu Ghanghas won a gold medal in the ongoing IBA Women's World Boxing Championships 2023. Ghanghas finished at the top of the podium in the 45-48 kg minimum weight category. She defeated Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg in a 5-0 unanimous decision. The Commonwealth Games gold medalist spoke about her maiden world championship win after the presentation ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

Ghanghas said that when she started boxing, she faced a lot of financial issues but then she learnt how to deal with them and improved. The 22-year-old further stated that she will continue her preparations for the upcoming events. Ghanghas went on to add that she has been getting a lot of support from the crowd and termed it as an advantage.

"When I started boxing I faced a lot of financial problems. I felt that I won't be able to do it, but then I improved. I'll continue my preparation & will improve. We've been getting a lot of support from the crowd since the start of the competition and it also gives us an added benefit compared to our opponents," Ghanghas said after winning the maiden gold medal of the day. "

Reactions pour in after Nitu Ghanghas' victory

Congratulatory wishes started to pour in after Ghanghas won the medal on Saturday. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among those who wished Ghanghas for her historic victory. Here's how social media reacted after Ghanghas won the championship.

Huge Victory!



Commonwealth Games gold medalist has become a World Champion. Congratulations to@NituGhanghas333 on winning India’s first🥇 in the current IBA Women's Boxing World Championships.



You have made 🇮🇳 proud! pic.twitter.com/ZGmfTBZB0A — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) March 25, 2023

Congratulations to Nitu Ghanghas on winning the gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships in the 48 kg category final. Your victory is an inspiration to young athletes across the country. Keep on shining & making us proud. My best wishes to you for the future. pic.twitter.com/DMg8BR63KT — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) March 25, 2023

Knockout performance 🇮🇳🥊



Kudos to Nitu Ghanghas for bagging 🥇in the Women's Boxing World Championship. Truly inspirational! pic.twitter.com/RNUkWsdRCn — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 25, 2023

India's 'Nari Shakti' takes the World by storm! 👊🇮🇳



Congratulations to Saweety Boora and Nitu Ghanghas for clinching Gold🥇at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship. pic.twitter.com/xTXEXFt1oi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 25, 2023

Congratulations Champion!



Proud of Nitu Ghanghas’s spectacular victory at the IBA Women's Boxing World Championships. An inspiration for so many. @NituGhanghas333 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 25, 2023

Meanwhile, Saweety Boora won the second gold medal for India after defeating Lina Wang of China in the Elite Women 75-81 kg light heavyweight category at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships on Saturday.

Image: Twitter/BFI