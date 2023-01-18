After Champions Unite To Raise Voice, WFI Chief Questions Exploitation Allegation

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has issued his first response after top wrestlers from the country levelled serious allegations against him.

Speaking to reporters, Sharan Singh went into couplet mode and claimed to be the victim himself. He also denied the charges of sexual harassment levied against him by Vinesh Phogat. Speaking to reporters at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Phogat said, “WFI president indulges in sexual molestation of female players and coaches. I am saying this now, but I don't know if I will be alive tomorrow. Some of the female wrestlers sitting here have also experienced molestation.”

“We are not fighting for ourselves, we are fighting to save wrestling. He interferes in our personal lives and wants to know who our boyfriend or girlfriend is. He keeps asking about our marriage and other personal stuff,” the Indian wrestler added.

Sharan Singh claimed that Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik told him a week ago that they had no problems.

#BREAKING | Accused by champion wrestlers, WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleges 'They used to sing glory about me, they're being propped up by an industrialist'; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/VRWivYaXBr pic.twitter.com/FzOjJL2TVE — Republic (@republic) January 18, 2023

The WFI president hit back at them by stating that the wrestlers who are protesting today aren't contesting in national events. He also disapproved of wrestlers' allegations by questing 'why did they not raise the complaints earlier'. Sharan Singh refuted the sexual exploitation charges, stating that no such case has happened, and also challenged reporters to bring a single victim who would confirm that.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh refuses to resign

Sharan Singh further stated that the wrestlers used to sing praise about him earlier and alleged that they are being provoked by a top industrialist who wants to defame him. Sharan Singh also denied the allegations that he issued death threats to wrestlers. The WFI chief refused to resign from the top post and bragged about the majority he enjoys in the federation. Sharan Singh has said that he cannot take any action since his own name is being dragged into it but stated that he was ready for an investigation.

#BREAKING | Accused by champion wrestlers, WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleges 'They used to sing glory about me, they're being propped up by an industrialist'; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/Ck2H6o99jN — Republic (@republic) January 18, 2023

Image: ANI