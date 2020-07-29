Noida Stadium Opens After 4 Months, Athletes Ordered To Download Aarogya Setu App

Despite the rising number of coronavirus cases in Noida, The Noida Stadium reopened for athletes and the public with curtailed timings on Wednesday. Strict guidelines have been put in place to ensure social distancing and health regulations as the stadium reopened after four months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Visitors have been asked to mandatorily install the Aarogya Setu app on their smartphones, a contact tracing digital service developed by the Government of India.

Coronavirus Noida cases: Noida Stadium reopens, visitors asked to install Aarogya Setu app

In light of the rising number of coronavirus cases in Noida, CM Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh has issued strict guidelines for visitors at the Noida Cricket Stadium. The stadium is managed by the Noida Authority, which had ordered its closure on March 15 due to the health crisis. The Noida authority, in line with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Yogi Adityanath office, listed a slew of guidelines to be followed, including the installation of the Aarogya Setu app.

According to the guidelines issued by the Noida Authority, the Noida Cricket Stadium will remain open from 5 AM to 9 AM and 4 PM to 8 PM. The installation of Aarogya Setu app has been listed as mandatory for all athletes, players, stadium members and visitors. Furthermore, the guidelines state that all visitors, members and athletes must ensure that social distancing norms are followed at all times and that they all have face masks or covers.

Athletes have been advised to bring their own sporting equipment for sports like cricket, badminton, squash, tennis, golf and also carry disinfectants and sanitisers while bringing in their own drinking water to the stadium. While the installation of the Aarogya Setu app is mandatory, the guidelines, however, do not mention entry rules for any visitor without a smartphone or a phone.

The Aarogya Setu app is a mobile application developed by the Government of India to connect essential health services with the people in the fight against COVID-19. The application is an open-source contact tracing, syndromic mapping and self-assessment digital service developed by the National Informatics Centre under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The Aarogya Setu app is intended at expanding the initiatives of the Central Government, particularly the Department of Health, in proactively reaching out to and informing the users concerning risks, best practices and appropriate advisories pertaining to the containment of COVID-19.

(Image Courtesy: Noida Authority Twitter)