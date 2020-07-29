Ex-CSK Batsman S Badrinath Best Example Of Batting Transformation: L Balaji

Former Indian cricketer Lakshmipathy Balaji represented the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise in the first three editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is currently signed on as the bowling coach of the same franchise and is set to join the CSK camp alongside veterans MS Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh for the IPL 2020 season. Quite recently, L Balaji interacted with Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on the latter’s YouTube channel. Former Indian player and forgotten CSK hero Subramaniam Badrinath was also a part of the interaction.

L Balaji, S Badrinath and R Ashwin engage in a semi-CSK reunion on YouTube

While speaking with R Ashwin, CSK bowling coach L Balaji spoke about his ex-teammate S Badrinath in high regard. He praised S Badrinath’s competitive spirit and evolution as a batsman and talked about the efforts the latter puts in a game of tennis even now. L Balaji said that one cannot beat Badrinath without competing hard. The former fast bowler added that he has played a lot of tennis and golf matches with the Tamil Nadu veteran. According to L Balaji, S Badrinath never gives up even after falling down or bruising himself and cited one such example from a tennis match about six to seven months ago.

S Badrinath made his First-class debut for Tamil Nadu in 2000 where, over the years, he developed a reputation for being a defensive batsman. However, Balaji stated in the video that the right-hander once scored a hundred in a session to rescue his side in Ranji Trophy. The former pacer revealed S Badrinath once told him he would start scoring runs at a rapid pace and reach a century within an hour, which he subsequently ended up doing. According to L Balaji, the former Indian batsman is the “greatest example of how people evolve over time” and praised his ability to switch his batting from defensive to an attacking mode.

CSK bowling coach L Balaji praises S Badrinath while interacting with R Ashwin, watch video

S Badrinath’s career roundup

Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, S Badrinath was an integral member of the CSK line-up which won back-to-back IPL titles in 2010 and 2011. He made his international debut for Team India in 2008 and went on to represent his country in two Tests, seven ODIs and a solitary T20I. The 39-year-old announced his retirement from all forms of the game in August 2018.

Image credit: IPLT20.com