Not Bellator, BKFC, One Championship: Where is former UFC champion Francis Ngannou headed?

After a controversial departure from UFC, Francis Ngannou is making rounds in the free market but is yet to strike a deal with a major promotion. The predator was recently in talks to make his way into ONE Championship but the deal fell through before completion. The BKFC president, David Feldman also made the fans know that they cannot splurge to the level that former UFC champion is asking. Thus, with premier names out, what could be the next fighting hub for the Cameronian?

One of the biggest knockout agents in the history of MMA, Francis Ngannou is measuring the lengths of a free market, as even since his UFC contract was terminated the fighter has failed to land a deal. Recently, the developments emerged that Ngannou is all set to get into the ring of ONE Championship but the chairman of the brand, Chatri Sityodtong, revealed that the talks with Francis could not materialize into an agreement. “I met with Francis yesterday for almost 3 hours,” Chatri told the South China Morning Post via text message on Monday. “ONE has decided to withdraw from the process of bidding for Francis Ngannou’s services."

As for Bellator, Scott Coker did not express any excitement about Ngannou being in the free market and has seemingly given the pass-on signal. With One and Bellator out, is BKFC in the zone to acquire the big-hitting Heavyweight's services? Unfortunately not! Reacting to Ngannou being the potential candidate to enter the Squared Circle, the promotion's President, David Feldman stated, “We’ve reached out to him, we’ve reached out to his team, and we just feel like he’s asking for unrealistic money, and we’re not willing to pay that kind of money for him."

Is UFC return on the cards?

So, with big promotions pulling out, is the return door to the biggest promotion still open? While with other promotions the negotiation window might still be open but for UFC, it is all closed, as per Dana White. The UFC ruler recently gave a vehement no to the possibility of Francis Ngannou coming back to UFC. Here's what Dana White stated on the possibility of Ngannou entering the Octagon again.

"No. We worked with this guy [Francis Ngannou] for two years, and we tried to get him a fight. He's absolutely impossible to deal with. He's - no, he'll never be in the UFC again. So, he made his decision - we worked hard, man. One of my guys, Hunter Campbell [Chief Business Officer], who works for me, must have done 75 dinners with his guy [Ngannou], trying to get him on board. We offered him a lot of money and showed him nothing but respect. We wanted to keep him, and that ship has sailed."

Where could be the next destination of Francis Ngannou?

While the big names have been erased from the list, one of the foremost promotions is still present on the scene. It is Premier Fighters League. As per MMA legend Chael Sonnen, Francis Ngannou and PFL have come to terms with each other. "The American Gangster", is confident that it smartcage is the next destination of the Predator and tweeted out the following.

"BREAKING NEWS: Bellator never submitted an offer to Francis. PFL and Francis have come to an agreement...I cannot assure you that Francis is ever going to compete again, but if he does, it will be in the smart cage. You’re welcome"

BREAKING NEWS:



Bellator never submitted an offer to Francis.

PFL and Francis have come to an agreement.

I cannot assure you that Francis is ever going to compete again, but if he does, it will be in the smart cage.



You’re welcome — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 2, 2023

If the bad guy is credible, then it will be a sight to see what the PFL has planned for the Predator. However, as of this hour, nothing concrete can be stated about the potential destination of Francis Ngannou. What do you think where is he headed?