Conor McGregor gets call out from Mike Perry; Notorious showcases not UFC but BKFC title

Conor McGregor often gets a call out from different fighters across the MMA universe. This time his name reverberated in the BKFC circuit from the mic that was held by former UFC fighter Mike Perry. Following his fight against Luke Rockhold, Mike Perry demanded a face-off with The Notorious and got his wish granted immediately.

During the BKFC 41, something unprecedented took place, an episode that apparently many fight fans never see it coming. On the night, former UFC professionals, Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold were on the fight card. The fight had all the buzz and the fans expected it to be an even contest, but the squared circle witnessed a dominant Perry making Rockhold quit in the second round. Following Platinum's TKO victory over Rockhold, the post-match segment began and certainly raised more eyebrows than the action that preceded.

Mike Perry calls out Conor McGregor for a face-off

On the mic, the 31-year-old said, "Get ready to go again soon I mean, can I get a face-off with Conor McGregor man?" McGregor, who was in attendence at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, made his presence felt and walked inside the ring. The former UFC champ-champ was all-suited for the event and entered the fight setting while holding the BKFC title. Afterward, both men gave a stare to each other and exchanged words. The fighters were initially respectful of each other but soon the atmosphere intensified as McGregor stated that he is open to fighting Perry. Here's what transpired at the BKFC squared circle.

Mike Perry calls out Conor McGregor for a face-off and @TheNotoriousMMA accepts. He enters the ring with the BKFC title over his shoulder.#BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/DoCw7OZTZP — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023

Fans reaction after Conor McGregor and Mike Perry's face off

Astounded by what had taken place at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, many fight fans rushed to the micro-blogging website Twitter to leave their reaction. Here are a few of the many reactions. Some Fans came up with hilarious slurs.

Mike Perry just faced off with Conor McGregor, both saying they want to fight each other!



Wtf is going on?! pic.twitter.com/lpVd6XnCoT — Weasle (@ThaWeasle) April 30, 2023

We are in one big episode of Family Guy pic.twitter.com/Y360vA77uG — Super Fan🇮🇪 (@McGregorRousey) April 30, 2023

Mike Perry: "It's an honor to meet you I'm a big fa-"



Conor McGregor: "How did you do against Cowboy yeh?" I had him DONE IN ONE" pic.twitter.com/NirAUJvLtU — UFCStats💭 (@TheUFCStats) April 30, 2023

Conor McGregor is now in the ring with Platinum Perry. They faced off. This is madness. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 30, 2023

Dana seeing McGregor with a BKFC belt pic.twitter.com/AoriNxi2ry — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) April 30, 2023

What do you think about this face off. Will Conor McGregor head towards BKFC? Or something else is in the awaits.