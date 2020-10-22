Odell Beckham Jr BANNED By LSU For 2 Years For Handing Cash To Players After NCAA Finals

Louisiana State University (LSU) has banned former star Odell Beckham Jr from entering the university's facilities for two years, reports Sports Illustrated. Odell Beckham Jr stirred controversy after he was spotted handing out cash to the LSU Tigers after they won the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship. An investigation was subsequently initiated by the NCAA as OBJ's actions constituted a violation of its guidelines.

Also Read | Patriots Focus On Offensive Adjustments With 49ers Up Next

LSU bans OBJ

According to NCAA bylaws, boosters - representatives of the institution's athletic interests - are not allowed to provide financial assistance to student-athletes or their friends, relatives or guardians. Following LSU's 42-25 win over Clemson in January 2020, Odell Beckham Jr celebrated the win with the Tigers. The 27-year-old was spotted counting and then slapping cash into the hands of LSU players.

Also Read | LSU vs Clemson: Tigers Romp To Ferocious 42-25 Win; Clinch First NCAA Football Title Since 2007

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who starred in LSU's win over Clemson, revealed during an interview that he was among several players to receive cash from OBJ. The video of OBJ handing wads of cash to LSU players gained a lot of traction on social media as fans criticised OBJ for being irresponsible. On January 15, LSU's athletic department confirmed that the Browns wide receiver violated NCAA guidelines, for which he could face suspension.

OBJ was handing out cash to LSU players... this seems legal 🤣 😂 pic.twitter.com/C9SGbVI9kj — the Sports ON Tap (@thesportsontap) January 14, 2020

The school decided to ban Odell Beckham Jr for two years as a part of their recent self-imposed sanctions. LSU also imposed recruiting limits on head coach Ed Orgeron for making impermissible contact with a recruit last year. Louisiana State University is reportedly still under NCAA investigation after the father of former player Vadal Alexander received around $180,000 of stolen money from a booster named John Paul Funes.

Funes later admitted to embezzling more than half a million dollars from Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Also Read | Boise State Begins Shortened Season As Favorite In MWC

OBJ played three seasons for the LSU Tigers from 2011 to 2013. He was named in the All-SEC first team in 2013 after recording 1,152 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 59 receptions. He declared for the NFL Draft in 2014 and was picked up by the New York Giants as a Round 1 pick.

OBJ played four seasons for the Giants, earning three Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro second-team nominations. He was also named the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014. The 27-year-old was traded to the Browns at the start of the 2019 season.

Also Read | Odell Beckham Jr Banned by LSU, Slammed Online For 'ignorant' Comments On COVID-19 Infection

(Image Credits: Odell Beckham Jr. Instagram)