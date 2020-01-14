LSU Tigers Romp To Ferocious 42-25 Win; Clinch First NCAA Football Title Since 2007

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome stood witness to the LSU Tigers' ferocious win over the Clemson Tigers on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST). With quarterback Joe Burrow running the rule over the Clemson Tigers, LSU registered a 42-25 win on the night. With the win, the LSU Tigers are now the 2020 College Football Playoff champions.

NCAA Football: Undefeated LSU Tigers shine at Mercedes-Benz Superdome

With Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson throwing his weight behind the LSU Tigers with a pre-game hype video, the LSU Tigers were off to a great start on the night. Star quarterback Joe Burrow was, undoubtedly, the man of the hour. Burrow threw for 463 yards, setting a single-season record for touchdown passes. Such was his dominance on the night that with a 31-of-49 passing effort, he narrowly missed the record for best completion percentage in a single season.

Joe Burrow wasn't the only players from the LSU Tigers to shine on the night. Ja'Marr Chase had 221 receiving yards and two touchdowns against the Clemson Tigers. Justin Jefferson was also in tow as he registered 100-plus yards. Thaddeus Moss was also among the numbers as he caught two scores in the LSU Tigers' charge.

NCAA Football: LSU Tigers too much to handle for Clemson Tigers

The win over the Clemson Tigers handed LSU their first national title since 2007. Few would have expected Joe Burrow to be so dominant on the night. However, coach Ed Orgeron also deserves some acclaim for having backed Burrow's transfer from Ohio State. It wasn't an easy win, by any chance. However, the LSU Tigers blitzkrieged their way through the Clemson Tigers in the second period to gain the upper hand. The Clemson Tigers ultimately ended up like each of the 14 previous opponents who faced LSU earlier this season in NCAA football. With the 2020 NFL Draft around the corner, Joe Burrow, along with Tua Tagovailoa will be among the more popular names, on the back of this victory.

