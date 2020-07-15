Odell Beckham Jr. Admits Having Contemplated Retirement After Season-ending Injury In 2017

Cleveland Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. is widely regarded as one of the best wide receivers in the game. Although his first season with the Browns was a major let down, the former New York Giants star still managed to rack up the numbers as he received for over 1,000 yards and completed four touchdowns. Currently bracing for his seventh season in NFL, things might have gone entirely different for the wide receiver, who at one time contemplated retiring from the sport.

Also Read | Chiefs, Jones Agree To 4-year, $85M Extension: Sources

OBJ considered retirement in 2017

During a recent roundtable discussion with fellow NFL players Todd Gurley, Cam Newton and Victor Cruz, Odell Beckham Jr. revealed his season-ending injury in 2017 forced him to consider retirement. Coming off three stellar seasons with the Giants, Beckham's momentum came to an abrupt halt when he suffered a broken ankle during game four of the 2017 season. Fearing his love of the game would not be the same after his injury coupled with the rapidly changing scenario in the NFL, the wide receiver said he gave retirement a serious thought.

“I said this in college, I said, ‘I fear the day that they make this game a business and not what I love.' And when I seen that for the first time after breaking my ankle, like I thought about not playing no more, like this is not really it for me because they’ve ruined the game of football for me a little bit," Odell Beckham Jr. said.

OBJ then went on to say that watching kids in the stands supporting him, supporting the game fueled him to keep playing. The wide receiver returned from injury in 2018 to play for the Giants. He threw for 1,052 yards and completed six touchdowns in 12 games. He joined the Browns ahead of the 2019 season.

Despite putting decent numbers last season, the wide receiver must be largely disappointed as he failed to really form a potent partnership with quarterback Baker Mayfield. Odell also played the season with a sports hernia injury, which might have hampered his performances.

Also Read | Post-Redskins, Washington Has Long Road Toward New Nickname

Starting the 2020 season with a clean bill of health, Beckham will be hoping to make up for the past three seasons and bring back his old devastating self to the game. The three-time Pro Bowler has so far received for 6,511 yards and has completed 48 touchdowns in his career.

Cam Newton and Odell Beckham Jr. hype up expectations for 2020 season; watch

Also Read | Browns Star Odell Beckham Jr Predicts Best-ever Season Ahead, Claims This Is His Time

Also Read | As Posey Opts Out, Giants Begin New Era Under Gabe Kapler

(Image Credits: Odell Beckham Jr. Instagram Handle)