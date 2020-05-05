Tom Brady 'probably Got Fed Up' Of Bill Belichick: Ex-Patriots Teammate Asante Samuel

More than a month after Tom Brady announced his decision to leave New England Patriots, publications are still speculating about the 'fallout' between Tom Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Last month, multiple reports indicated it was Bill Belichick who was behind Brady entering NFL free agency, which ultimately led to his departure. Now, Tom Brady's former teammate, Asante Samuel claims that the quarterback was probably just fed of playing under Bill Belichick.

Why did Tom Brady leave Patriots? Former Pats teammate tries to justify Bucs move

The no-nonsense approach of Bill Belichick when it came to coaching has been well-documented in the past. Asante Samuel thinks it could have been one of the reasons why Brady wanted to exit the Patriots and play for a different coach at this time of his career. Speaking to TMZ Sport, Samuel said, "He probably just got tired of it. He probably got tired of some inner circle things that he wanted. Maybe he wanted receivers and tight ends to stay with them and maybe Bill tried to trade them. Who knows what happened. You know, he probably just got fed up with it at the end of the day."

After 20 seasons with Patriots, Brady could have had enough of Belichick and New England as per Asante Samuel. While Asante Samuel refrained from making assumptions on the Tom Brady Bill Belichick relationship, he did admit that playing for Belichick was no fun. The former running back spent four seasons with the Patriots before moving on in 2007. A two-time Super Bowl champion, Samuel said Belichick's strict approach worked out the best for him as it helped him be a better person and enjoy success on the big stage.

Why did Tom Brady leave Patriots? Brady Belichick relationship

A lot was made about the Brady Belichick relationship when Tom Brady finally announced his departure. Brady even addressed his decision to leave Patriots and move to the Buccaneers during an interview with radio host Howard Stern. While Brady mostly chose to thank Belichick and the Pats organisation, the 42-year-old did hint an underlying tension between the duo when he refuted claims that his success in the NFL was due to Belichick. The quarterback opted to talk the least about his former head coach and rather chose to be discuss his move to Tampa Bay.

Why did Tom Brady join Buccaneers?

Several reports stated Tom Brady's desire to work with Bucs' head coach Bruce Arians was the driving force behind him choosing to move to Tampa Bay. Other reports state the quarterback wanted to show that he still could play at the top level and thus identified the Bucs project as the best for him. After securing Brady signature, the Buccaneers went onto make another headline acquisition in Brady's former teammate, Rob Gronkowski. With Brady and Gronkowski at Tampa Bay, Bucs possess one of the best offences in the NFL.

