Ohio Cops Called On Black Kids Playing Football Join The Game And Play With Them

This week, Ohio cops were called on a group of black kids playing football on the street. However, the Shaker Heights police officers joined the group of kids who were playing. The mother of one of the kids recorded the Ohio cops and kids playing together. A few hours later, the video went viral on social media.

Recently, an unidentified person called the cops on black kids who were playing football in Shaker Heights, Ohio. Wendy Brown, the mother of one of the children, spoke to Fox8 about the officers. She stated that they encourage their kids to 'go outside and just be kids', which why they were outside playing 'football out in the street like they do any other time'.

Brown added that one of the cops who responded to the call came to her and told her he doesn't know what to do, but 'someone called police on the kids' who were simply playing on the streets. Wendy Brown, who did not know the name of the cop, revealed that the cop told her that they also used to play on the streets when they were kids. Brown captured the cops playing with her kids on her phone, and stated that if they 'didn’t have the three gentlemen that came over to check on them, it could’ve gone way worse'.

People responded positively to the incident, saying that they needed this kind of positivity as racial tensions are high in the country. Many users were angry at the person who called the cops but applauded the cops who played with the kids, showing everyone exactly how police need to be. The call was made amid ongoing the protests in the USA, which started after George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis officer on May 25. The Black Lives Matter protests have raged on over the past few weeks, especially as people have started speaking about racial injustice and police brutality in the country.

Cops play football: Twitter reacts to Ohio cops playing football with black kids

America needs this positivity right now. Thank you for sharing it. — Chris Fannin 🇺🇸🐾 (@wdkaatfan) June 23, 2020

Get out there and love people, ain’t that difficult. #beexcellent — Jason (@jayzohio) June 22, 2020

Great stuff to see! And eff the busy body that called the police on those kids. — Paul (@PaulieAKRowdy) June 23, 2020

Why tf would they call the police for this? Lol kids being kids geez. Good for the police though ! — Dennis Wells (@Dwellz90) June 23, 2020

